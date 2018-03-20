On Friday, Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) approved Video assistant referees’ (VAR) implementation in the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia. Video assistant referees will help referees make correct decisions in all 64 matches of the FIFA World Cup 2018. The historic decision was made by FIFA president Gianni Infantino during his meeting in Bogata, Columbia. We're going to have our first World Cup in 2018 with the video assistant refereeing system, Infantino was quoted as saying.

After getting an official approval from football’s rule-making body — International Football Association Board (IFAB) during their routine general meeting in Zurich, the international governing body of association football— FIFA in the follow-up on Friday has finally given green light to Video assistant referees (VAR) for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia. In order to help referees make correct decisions at football’s biggest spectacle, FIFA has decided to approve the controversial technology in a meeting chaired by FIFA president Gianni Infantino in Bogata. While English Premier League are unlikely to embrace VAR next season, Spain’s La Liga and France’s Ligue 1 have accepted VAR next season.

According to FIFA, the VAR team will comprise of a video assistant referee, who will be assisted by three assistant refrees—AVAR1, AVAR2 and AVAR3. As per reports, the assistants of the video assistant referee will all be top FIFA match officials. The Var team located in Moscow’s video operation room will support in match officials by monitoring all 64 matches of the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia. They will be given two offside cameras and will also have access to broadcast cameras to help the on-field referees in decision making.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who gave match referees high-tech aid for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia by introducing VAR for the first time in the grandest stages of the all was extremely pleased with the decision. “We also spoke about football, we’re going to have our first World Cup in 2018 with [the] video assistant refereeing system,” President Gianni Infantino was quoted as saying in his news conference. “This has been adopted and approved and obviously we are extremely happy with that decision,” Gianni Infantino added. The FIFA president revealed that no one was voted against the historic decision.





