FIFA President Gianni Infantino Scraps Controversial FFE Program After UEFA, AFC Backlash, Says ‘Project Created Divisions’

FIFA Officially Scraps FFE Program: FIFA has officially withdrawn its proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) project after facing widespread opposition from several member associations, including strong criticism from UEFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed on Saturday (August 1) that the proposal would not move forward, stating that the initiative had “created divisions” that were no longer in the best interests of world football despite its intended developmental objectives.

The FFE proposal aimed to establish a new FIFA-owned commercial entity responsible for managing the governing body’s commercial and operational rights, including the FIFA World Cup. Under the plan, FIFA intended to sell approximately a 20 per cent stake in the business, which was valued at around USD 20 billion, with the objective of raising nearly USD 4.2 billion to increase funding for member associations worldwide.

Why Did FIFA Withdraw the FIFA Forward Enterprise Proposal?

In an official statement, Gianni Infantino explained that FIFA’s primary objective had always been to strengthen football globally, particularly by increasing financial support for member associations in developing nations. However, after consulting confederations, the FIFA Council and other stakeholders, the organisation concluded that the proposal had become too divisive.

“The FIFA Forward Enterprise project was intended to provide a basis for further strengthening our FIFA Member Associations and our sport worldwide, especially in those countries where support is most needed,” Infantino said. He added that FIFA had made it clear from the beginning that the proposal would proceed only if it received broad backing from member associations following an extensive consultation process.

“Having listened carefully to all the views, it has become clear that the project has created divisions of a nature that, regardless of the level of support, are no longer in the interest of the objective set out in the first place. As a result, this proposal will not proceed,” Infantino stated.

What Was FIFA’s FFE Proposal?

The FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal sought to move FIFA’s commercial and event management operations into a separate subsidiary that would remain permanently owned and controlled by FIFA. External investors would have purchased a minority stake in the commercial entity, while FIFA retained governance and operational control.