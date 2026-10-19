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Home > Sports News > FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2026 Today’s Matches: Full Schedule, India Timings, Fixtures

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2026 Today’s Matches: Full Schedule, India Timings, Fixtures

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2026: Four exciting group-stage matches are scheduled for October 19 in Morocco, with Spain facing Mexico and the United States taking on Samoa. Kenya meet China PR, while Australia play Chile. Check the complete fixtures, kick-off times in India and live-streaming details for today’s matches.

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2026 Today’s Matches: Full Schedule, India Timings, Fixtures

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Mon 2026-10-19 17:56 IST

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2026: Four matches are scheduled for Monday, October 19, as the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup continues in Morocco. Spain will face Mexico in a Group F contest, while the United States take on Samoa in Group E. Kenya meet China PR, and Australia will begin their campaign against Chile as the remaining teams enter the tournament.

The matches will be played at the Women’s Football Complex in Morocco, with the first two fixtures scheduled for 3 PM local time and the remaining games starting at 6 PM local time. For viewers in India, the matches are scheduled for 8:30 PM and 11:30 PM IST, respectively. The tournament features 24 teams competing across six groups in its 10th edition. FIFA’s official match schedule confirms Monday’s fixtures and kick-off times.

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FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2026 Today’s Match Schedule

Here is the complete list of matches scheduled for Monday, October 19, with Indian timings.

  • Kenya U-17 vs China PR U-17 — 8:30 PM IST

  • Spain U-17 vs Mexico U-17 — 8:30 PM IST

  • United States U-17 vs Samoa U-17 — 11:30 PM IST

  • Australia U-17 vs Chile U-17 — 11:30 PM IST

Kenya vs China PR and Spain vs Mexico are Group E and Group F fixtures, respectively, while the later matches feature the United States against Samoa in Group E and Australia against Chile in Group F. All four games are part of the group stage.

Spain vs Mexico Headlines Monday’s FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Action

Spain and Mexico will meet in one of Monday’s most anticipated fixtures as both sides begin their Group F campaigns. Spain have previously won the U-17 Women’s World Cup, including the 2018 and 2022 editions, while Mexico will look to make a strong start against a familiar opponent in the age-group competition.

Australia will also make their first appearance of the tournament when they face Chile later in the day. The result could prove important in Group F, which also includes Spain and Mexico. With each team aiming to secure points early, the opening fixtures will set the tone for the group-stage race.

Kenya Face China PR, USA Take on Samoa

Kenya begin their Group E campaign against China PR as they return to the global stage. Kenya made history at the 2024 edition by becoming the first team from the country to compete at a FIFA World Cup and also recorded their maiden victory in the tournament. They will now aim to build on that experience against China PR.

The United States, meanwhile, face Samoa in the other Group E fixture. Samoa are competing in a second consecutive edition after making their FIFA tournament debut in 2025. The match offers both teams an opportunity to collect valuable points as they pursue a place in the knockout stage.

Where to Watch FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2026 Live

Viewers can stream the tournament matches for free on FIFA+ via DAZN. Availability and viewing options may vary by country or region, so fans should check the official FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup page for the relevant broadcast information.

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FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2026 Today’s Matches: Full Schedule, India Timings, Fixtures
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FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2026 Today’s Matches: Full Schedule, India Timings, Fixtures
FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2026 Today’s Matches: Full Schedule, India Timings, Fixtures
FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2026 Today’s Matches: Full Schedule, India Timings, Fixtures
FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2026 Today’s Matches: Full Schedule, India Timings, Fixtures
FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2026 Today’s Matches: Full Schedule, India Timings, Fixtures

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