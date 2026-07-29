FIFA vs UEFA: European Football Body Slams FIFA’s $20B World Cup Stake Sale, Calls ‘Selling Football’s Soul’

FIFA vs UEFA: A fresh power struggle has erupted in world football after FIFA announced plans to establish a new commercial subsidiary valued at approximately $20 billion, with minority stakes of up to 20% to be offered to private investors. While FIFA says the proposal will generate additional revenue to develop football globally, UEFA has strongly opposed the move, accusing the governing body of “selling football’s soul” and raising serious concerns over transparency and governance.

What Is FIFA’s New $20 Billion Proposal?

FIFA confirmed it intends to create FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), a new subsidiary that will oversee the commercial and event operations of the FIFA World Cup and other FIFA competitions. Although FIFA will retain majority control of the enterprise, it plans to sell minority stakes of up to 20% to external investors, with the aim of raising approximately $4.2 billion.

According to FIFA, the funds generated from the investment will be reinvested into football development, infrastructure, grassroots programs and global participation initiatives through its FIFA Forward programme.

“UEFA takes it extremely seriously,” it said in a statement. “So should every National Football Association. So should every stakeholder: leagues, clubs, players, supporters, governments and everyone who cares about the future of the game.

“The soul and governance of football are not assets to trade — especially with zero transparency as to who gains financially. None of us are the owners of football. It is not FIFA’s to sell.”

Who Could Invest in FIFA Forward Enterprise?

FIFA revealed that an investment vehicle founded by Joshua Kushner, the brother of Jared Kushner, is expected to lead the proposed investor group. The governing body stated that bringing in strategic investors would strengthen the commercial growth of FIFA competitions while allowing it to retain overall control of football operations.

The proposal drew fierce criticism from UEFA, which said the proposal “crosses a line that football’s governing institutions should never cross.”

Why Has UEFA Opposed the Plan?

UEFA reacted strongly to FIFA’s announcement, describing the proposal as a dangerous step for world football. Europe’s governing body argued that football’s governance should never become a commercial asset and questioned the lack of transparency surrounding the investment structure.

UEFA also urged national football associations, clubs, leagues, players, supporters and governments to carefully examine the proposal, warning that it could fundamentally change how football is governed.