The United States of America won the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019. They won the title fourth time in the history of the tournament. They beat the Netherlands in the final match by 2-0.

The United States Women’s National team has repeated the history by registering a win over the Netherlands by a score of 2-0 in the final scheduled on Sunday and became the world champion. They lift the trophy for the second consecutive time as they have bagged victory in the previous edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup. In the whole tournament, The Women football team of the United States had a lead before the completion of the half time of every match. The team never ended the first half without scoring goals. But in the final game of the tournament, it took Megan Rapinoe an hour to break the scoreless tie for the US women football team on a penalty kick.

United States Women’s football team won the Women’s World Cup for the fourth time. They won the tournament in the year of 1991, 1999, 2015, 2019. Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle scored two goals for the USA.

Megan Rapinoe, who is aged 34 years 2 days became the oldest player to score a goal in the FIFA Women’s World Cup final. Rapinoe has scored six goals in the tournament.

They are the first team to qualify for the final three times consecutively. Jill Ellis, is also the first coach to win the title back-to-back World Cup. American women have proved as a dominant side in Women football after winning back to back the title.

The final match took place at Lyon’s Groupama Stadium with a total attendance of 57,900 fans.

