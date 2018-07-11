Former FIFA World Cup winner Ronaldo was full of criticism for the Brazilian superstar as he said the everybody expected more from Neymar in Russia but he fell short on expectations. However, Ronaldo also said that Neymar's poor run of games can be blamed on the foot surgery he had a while back.

Brazil crashed out of the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia in the quarter-finals and much of its blame went to talisman Neymar. The world’s most expensive footballer failed to hit peak form in the football showdown and was often cut a frustrated figure during the Selecao matches. He was also subjected to criticism and ridicule for his on-field antics and over the top simulation when challenged.

Recently, Brazilian legend Ronaldo has hit out at Neymar saying that he expected more from the superstar footballer in the world cup. The former Real Madrid hitman also said stressed that he saw a very limited action from Neymar on the pitch. However, he conceded that the PSG star’s poor showing may be down to the foot operation he underwent.

“We all expected more from him because he’s the star of the team. I don’t know if it was because of the operation he had on his foot or another problem but I saw him as quite limited on the pitch,” said former FIFA World Cup winner.

“To arrive at a World Cup following an operation and three months out is complicated. To play the first match as if nothing had happened is difficult. Neymar must learn from this World Cup because at 26 he is still a young boy. Either way, he’s an extremely talented young man who carries a great deal of responsibility,” he further added.

Brazil were one of the favourites to clinch the FIFA World Cup this year but they were ousted by a solid Belgium team in a 2-1 defeat in the quarter-finals. Neymar could only manage two goals for his side in the entire tournament.

