Five-time FIFA World Cup winners Brazil were locked into a fierce 90-minute battle with Roberto Martinez’s Belgium in a quarter-final match and after much effort laced with blood, sweat and tears; the Selecao were eliminated from the football extravaganza in Russia. The high-octane clash drew a mix response from the football community across the world as some favoured Belgium’s nerves of steel while some opined that fortuned failed to shine on Brazil.

There were no favourites in the quarter-final match as both the teams boasted a star-studded lineup from goalkeepers to attackers. However, given the history between the two sides, the momentum was with Brazil.

Chasing their first ever World Cup title triumph, Belgium team stepped on the ground oozing sheer quality and confidence in their play from the kick-off whistle. On the other hand, Brazilians appeared comparatively lax on the field and were duly punished early in the game with Fernandinho scoring an own-goal.

The frailties in Tite’s side were further exposed by Kevin De Bruyne. The Manchester City midfielder combined with Romelu Lukaku and doubled Belgium’s lead with a rocket of a shot at the far post.

The Red Devils were everywhere on the pitch in the first half and as the scoreline suggested, they were the better side but tide of the game shifted radically in the second half.

Roberto Martinez’s side quickly lost both the possession and momentum in the second half and Brazil began harassing the Belgian defenders. The Selecao players had totally held the game by the jugular after the hour-mark and when Renato Augusto pulled one back for Brazil, things got worse from bad for Belgium.

The attacking duo of Neymar and Philippe Coutinho began running riots in opposition’s half keeping Belgian defenders on their toes in the last 20-25 minutes of the game.

The only man standing tall, and arguably the one who made the difference in the match, was Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Out of the 16 shots that Brazil had at his goal, 9 were on target and Courtois brushed aside 8 of those shots.

Although Brazil may have been the better side in full 90 minutes, Belgium pounded on the opportunity whenever it presented itself with zero error. The Red Devils will now face France in the semi-finals on July 10, Tuesday.

