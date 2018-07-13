France football team has a host of top-class talent at disposal which can make difference in the FIFA World Cup final match. If Croatia seeks to salvage something from the game, they will need to contain the threat of at least these 5 French players.

An inspirational France side has secured the final berth of FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia after shedding much blood, sweat and tears. Les Bleus will face a high-flying Croatia in the final match which will be played at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 15, Sunday, at 11:30 pm IST. When French players step on the pitch to play the high-octane fixture, they will have a chance to propel their side to rewrite history books.

The current crop of French players are brimming with confidence and oozing all the class in the world. They may fall short on quality in comparison with the World Cup-winning team of 1998 or the golden team of 2002, but the young team of today has all the mettle to go all the way in Russia. From the top class goalkeeper to a tough-tackling midfield and a world-class attacking lineup, France has it all. Let’s take a look at 5 players who can make a difference in the world cup final:

Kylian Mbappe

The list had to start with the wonderkid. The 19-year-old winger possesses blistering pace and impeccable dribbling skills. He has the ability to shift the momentum of a game single-handedly, the Argentinian team will agree to it. Mbappe, on his best day, is impossible to mark and gives all kinds of troubles to defenders. Given that he already has hit the peak form in the tournament, Croatian backline will not dare to take him lightly.

Antione Griezmann

The Atletico Madrid forward is not just a clinical finisher but he is a dead-ball specialist as well. He has shown in the past that he is a force to reckon with and has been routinely terrorising opposing defences at will. Along with Kylian Mbappe, he is the top scorer for France in the current world cup with 3 goals. A little room for improvisation to him can cost Croatia dearly.

Paul Pogba

The midfield powerhouse is known for his incredible close control on the ball, dribbling skills and unreal long-range passes. Pogba has one more thing in his kitty with which he can surprise the opponents – powerful long shots. The towering midfielder is equally good in the air and has all the required attributes to pull strings from the middle of the park. The Manchester United star is a big game player and Sunday will be his opportunity to prove it.

N’Golo Kante

The diminutive defensive midfielder is a constant menace in the middle of the pitch. He may not be Claude Makelele but he is arguably the best ball-winning midfielder today in the world. He has a knack of sensing danger and breaking up opposition’s play, while his ball retention hardly goes unnoticed. If Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic mean business in the World Cup final, they will have to best him in the upcoming match.

Benjamin Pavard

The tireless runner on the right-back position has emerged as one of the biggest breakout stars of the world cup. His outrageous half-volley in the round of 16 match against Argentina will still be giving them nightmares. He has been fairly consistent in the quarter-final and semi-final matches, and has the potential to surprise opponents with a perfect cross or a thunderous shot.

