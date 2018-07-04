England will need to improve a lot on their abysmal performance against Colombia when they face Sweden in the quarter-final match on July 7, Saturday. Gareth Southgate's team has slowly started to fade after showing a lot of promise in the early FIFA World Cup 2018 matches and their outing against Colombia spoke volumes of their inefficacy.

England defeated Colombia on Tuesday evening in the final round of 16 match and advanced to quarter-finals where they will face Sweden on July 7, Saturday. But one particular thing that could not be overlooked in that high-octane clash was England’s ineffective performance. Colombia might have lost the game but the South American side was glorious in defeat.

When England started their FIFA World Cup 2018 journey, they showed much promise with their attacking and cohesive displays on the field but as the pressure has started to mount on the Three Lions, they have slowly become individual and ineffective units resulting in an absolute crisis. If England’s defeat against Belgium was not enough evidence of it, then one should look into its round of 16 match with Colombia.

In the outing against Colombia, Gareth Southgate’s men were a mere shadow of the team which annihilated Tunisia and Panama in the group matches. The Three Lions started the round of 16 match strongly but slowly faded under the might of a rampant Colombian team.

England further took their foot off the gas pedal when they went 1-0 up in the second half after captain Harry Kane scored the penultimate goal. To say the least, the English team managed just two shots on target including the spot kick.

Colombia’s six yellow cards compared to an equally indisciplined England team’s two further showed how the 1966 World Cup winners had the backing of the referee in the game.

However, that did not dampen the spirits of a high-flying Colombian team as they snatched an equaliser in the dying minutes of the first 90 minutes. In the extra-time, England hardly made an effort in Colombia’s half and were seen comfortable and content sitting deep.

On the contrary, Colombia’s barrage of attacks at English defence did not stop for the entirety of extra time but to their disappointment and by some highly questionable calls of the referee, the South American side just couldn’t make an impact in the final half.

Colombia crashed out of the world cup after suffering a 4-3 defeat in the penalty shootout, thanks to a horrific miss by Colombia’s Uribe.

England might have had their sigh of relief after the final whistle of the match but that relief will turn into agony if they do not tidy up and start working as a team. The over-reliance on individual quality will cost the English team dearly.

England will now face a spirited Sweden in a quarter-final match on June 7, Saturday and if Gareth Southgate looks to salvage anything from the match, he needs to infuse his team with a fresh and new philosophy.

