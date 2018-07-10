France's performance against Argentina may have received plaudits but one can't deny the fact that they survived a scare in that game. Moreover, if Les Bleus' group match performances are taken into account then they have a mountain to climb in the upcoming semi-final fixture against Belgium.

France may have finally hit the top gear after an underwhelming group matches but Belgium has been absolutely rampant in the FIFA World Cup 2018 so far. There might be a popular argument that Belgium has had it easy in Russia because of the weaker opponents but if the larger picture is put into perspective then there are really no weak teams in the world cup.

Belgium secured two superb victories in their opening group matches but it was the strongest squad possible that clinched those two victories against Tunisia and Panama. A narrow 1-0 victory that came over England in the final group match was a competitive one because of the fact that only 2 first teamers played that match while rest 9 of the squad members were second-choice players.

During the round of 16 match with Japan, Belgium displayed the nerves of steel and showed why every team contending for the world cup should fear them. After going two goals down early in the game, the Red Devils imposed such authority in the game that it turned a high-flying Japan into a self-destructive team.

Belgium won the match 3-2 into a sheer show of their attacking prowess. The likes of Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne are enough to give sleepless to any opposition’s coach.

The quarter-final match with Brazil was different storyline altogether. Roberto Martinez’s men won the match 2-1 and the sole credit for the win goes to Thibaut Courtois and a water-tight Belgian defence.

Despite of going 2-0 up early in the game, the Red Devils preferred to give the possession to Brazil and felt comfortable sitting deep and soaking the Selecao attacks. Neymar and Coutinho-led Brazil attack had over 20 shots at the goal but Courtois denied them every opportunity, except one, to score a goal.

The return of a leader in Vincent Kompany has certainly boosted the back line of Belgium which already has two formidable defenders in Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen.

Be it their goalkeeper coming back to form or return of their defensive leader, Belgium has it all. Of course, the wealth in midfield and attack goes without saying.

A rampant France will have to put in a performance of a lifetime if they expect to best the golden generation of Belgium football.

