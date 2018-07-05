France has the higher odds of winning the upcoming quarter-final match against Uruguay but the South American side has all the potential to upset the odds. The attacking duo of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani supplemented with the world-class central defender in Diego Godin can comfortably see off Les Blues.

Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani have all the potential to see off France in the upcoming quarter-final match

After a rather quiet group matches in the ongoing World Cup, French players have exploded in the advanced stages with Kylian Mbappe being the highlight. After registering a sensational victory over Argentina in a round of 16 match, France secured a quarter-final spot and are drawn with Uruguay to play the much-anticipated match on July 6, Friday. The odds might be on France’s side after their last victory but the high-flying Les Blues can be gunned down and brought to the ground by a tremendously talented Uruguayan side.

The Defence

Forget Sergio Ramos, Jerome Boateng or Vincent Kompany! Diego Godin is the best centre back in the FIFA World Cup 2018 and the back line marshalled by the Uruguayan defender boasts of some of the finest statistics in the tournament. The South American team has played 4 gruelling matches so far in Russia and has conceded just 1 goal.

Godin, along with his Atletico Madrid centre-back partner Gimenez, is an absolute mayhem for the opposing attackers as he snuffs out the tiniest of the threats with complete efficacy.

On the other hand, France has not produced most estimable performances in the world cup. The European giants have conceded a total 4 goals in 4 matches played and it speaks volumes of their defensive frailties.

The Midfield

France takes the plaudits away in midfield department given the star-studded lineup of Blaise Matuidi, Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante and Nabil Fekir. The mix of a ball-winning midfielder, a box-to-box midfielder and an attacking midfielder makes France a proper powerhouse in the middle of the park.

However, for Uruguay, they have a midfield engine comprising of Rodrigo Bentacur and Lucas Torreira. Both the players are effectively carrying out the tasks but when the quality is compared to their French counterparts, they severely fall short.

The Attack

It’s a tough one but Uruguay has an upper hand in the attack. Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani are the most lethal finishers of the ball in the world, of course after Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The duo is the chief spearheads of their respective clubs and has all the talent in the world to shift the tide alone in any given match.

For France, Antoine Greizmann had an underwhelming world cup so far while selfless Olivier Giroud cannot be relied upon when it comes to scoring. The lone star of their attacking lineup is Kylian Mbappe, who single-handedly demolished Argentina in the round of 16 clash.

The Conclusion

It will not come as a surprise if Uruguay emerges triumphant in the upcoming quarter-final match given their supremacy in defence and attack. Midfield can be a problem for them but if Torreiro and Bentacur put in a top-notch performance, the South American side will ease past France comfortably.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More