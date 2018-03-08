With less than 100 days remaining for the prestigious FIFA World Cup 2018, we have listed down all the groups and the related fixtures. Host Russia have been drawn against Mohammed Salah led Egypt, Luis Suarez's Uruguay and Saudi Arabia, while Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal with Spain and Iran makeup and interesting Group B. Reigning world champions Germany have been paired up against South Korea, Mexico and Sweden.

The countdown to football’s biggest ever showdown has begun. With just less than 100 days remaining for the FIFA World Cup 2018, the teams and the players have set their sight on their respective opponents and team targets. The enthralling qualifiers to the buildup of the elite competition saw the four-time winners Italy miss out. The likes of Gianluigi Buffon, Giorgi Chiellini, Marco Verrati will miss out on the feast and will have to disappointingly witness all the action from the stands or TV screens, something they haven’t done in past more than 50 years.

However, as they say, the older make way for the younger. Mohamed Salah inspired Egypt will be looking to make an impact right away on the global stage after taking the qualifiers by storm. The Liverpool striker became a national hero with his sensational performances for the national side and his team will need all the inspiration from him if they have to progress deeper in the World Cup. The tournament will start from June 14 with the final being played on July 15. A total 32 countries will be battling it out in the prestigious competition to lift the ultimate title of the world champions.

The groups have been divided and the fixtures are all decided as the troops get ready to take part in the biggest football extravaganza. Every group has got some Old horses paired alongside the fresh ones. While there cannot be any undermining of opponents in the World Cup, reigning champions Germany couldn’t have asked for a better pool. Joachim Low’s side have been drawn against not so impressive teams in Mexico, South Korea and Sweden and would be expecting their young guns to fire them up to the knock out stages. They will have new blood in Leroy Sane, Timo Werner and Julian Draxler who were all on top of their game in the Confederations Cup victory.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal have been put up against a formidable Spain along with Morocco and Iran. While the Portuguese would lie to make the most of what could possibly be their talisman’s last World Cup, the Spaniards will be boosted to have a new energy in their midfield along with veteran Andres Iniesta. Real Madrid duo Marco Asensio and Isco have breathed new life in the side and with David Silva also in exquisite touch with Manchester City, they will be relishing the prospect of having an easy stride in the competition.

Here are all the groups and the fixtures of the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia:

Group A

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

Uruguay

Fixtures

Thursday June 14 – Russia vs Saudi Arabia, Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow.

Friday June 15 – Egypt vs Uruguay, Central Stadium, Yekaterinburg.

Tuesday June 19 – Russia vs Egypt, Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg

Wednesday June 20 – Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia, Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don

Monday June 25 – Saudi Arabia vs Egypt, Volgograd Arena, Volgograd

Monday June 25 – Uruguay vs Russia, Samara Arena, Samara

Group B

Portugal

Spain

Morocco

Iran

Fixtures

Friday June 15 – Morocco vs Iran, Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg

Friday June 15 – Portugal vs Spain, Fisht Olympic Stadium, Sochi

Wednesday June 20 – Portugal v Morocco, Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow

Wednesday June 20 – Iran vs Spain, Kazan Arena, Kazan

Monday June 25 – Iran vs Portugal, Mordovia Arena, Saransk

Monday June 25 – Spain vs Morocco, Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad

Group C

France

Australia

Peru

Denmark

Fixtures

Saturday June 16 – France vs Australia, Kazan Arena, Kazan

Saturday June 16 – Peru vs Denmark, Mordovia Arena, Saransk

Thursday June 21 – Denmark vs Australia, Samara Arena, Samara

Thursday June 21 – France vs Peru, Central Stadium, Yekaterinburg

Tuesday June 26 – Australia vs Peru, Fisht Olympic Stadium, Sochi

Tuesday June 26 – Denmark vs France, Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow

Group D

Argentina

Iceland

Croatia

Nigeria

Fixtures

Saturday June 16 – Argentina vs Iceland, Otkrytie Arena, Moscow

Saturday June 16 – Croatia vs Nigeria, Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad

Thursday June 21 – Argentina vs Croatia, Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod

Friday June 22 – Nigeria vs Iceland, Volgograd Arena, Volgograd

Tuesday June 26 – Iceland vs Croatia, Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don

Tuesday June 26 – Nigeria vs Argentina, Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg

Group E

Brazil

Switzerland

Costa Rica

China

Fixtures

Sunday June 17 – Costa Rica vs Serbia, Samara Arena, Samara

Sunday June 17 – Brazil vs Switzerland, Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don

Friday June 22 – Brazil vs Costa Rica, Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg

Friday June 22 – Serbia vs Switzerland, Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad

Wednesday June 27 – Serbia vs Brazil, Otkrytie Arena, Moscow

Wednesday June 27 – Switzerland vs Costa Rica, Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod

Group F

Germany

Mexico

Sweden

South Korea

Fixtures

Sunday June 17 – Germany vs Mexico, Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow

Monday June 18 – Sweden vs South Korea, Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod

Saturday June 23 – South Korea vs Mexico, Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don

Saturday June 23 – Germany vs Sweden, Fisht Olympic Stadium, Sochi

Wednesday June 27 – South Korea vs Germany, Kazan Arena, Kazan

Wednesday June 27 – Mexico vs Sweden, Central Stadium, Yekaterinburg

Group G

Belgium

Panama

Tunisia

England

Fixtures

Monday June 18 – Belgium vs Panama, Fisht Olympic Stadium, Sochi

Monday June 18 – Tunisia vs England, Volgograd Arena, Volgograd

Saturday June 23 – Belgium vs Tunisia, Otkrytie Arena, Moscow

Sunday June 24 – England vs Panama, Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod

Thursday June 28 – England vs Belgium, Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad

Thursday June 28 – Panama vs Tunisia, Mordovia Arena, Saransk

Group H

Poland

Senegal

Colombia

Japan

Fixtures

Tuesday June 19 – Colombia vs Japan, Mordovia Arena, Saransk

Tuesday June 19 – Poland vs Senegal, Otkrytie Arena, Moscow

Sunday June 24 – Japan vs Senegal, Central Stadium, Yekaterinburg

Sunday June 24 – Poland vs Colombia, Kazan Arena, Kazan

Thursday June 28 – Japan vs Poland, Volgograd Arena, Volgograd

Thursday June 28 – Senegal vs Colombia, Samara Arena, Samara

