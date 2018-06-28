The entire England team is on top of their game with captain Harry Kane proving to be the chief propeller of the squad in the ongoing FIFA World Cup. But have England had it easy so far in Tunisia and Panama? Gareth Southgate team's real world cup test will be done on Thursday night when it will face mighty Belgians in final group encounter.

England has witnessed a fantastic opening to the 21st edition of FIFA World Cup in Russia having secured an emphatic 2-1 win over Tunisia and executing a total goal plunder on Panama in their first two Group G matches. One can say that the Three Lions had it easy so far in the tournament as the real test now lies ahead in the face of mighty Belgium, which looks solid on every front currently.

Gareth Southgate selected a young and dynamic squad and gave the captain armband to the most prolific England forward since Wayne Rooney – Harry Kane. Southgate further selected stellar talent in Dele Alli, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Jordan Pickford, John Stones and Eric Dier for Harry Kane to marshal.

The England manager’s selection policy has paid dividends so far in the world cup with captain Kane leading the team from the front and by example.

The Tottenham superstar scored two goals in England’s opener against Tunisia and netted a sensational hat-trick in the second group game against Panama taking his tally to 5 games. With the five goals to his name, the 24-year-old has pipped the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku and currently leads the Golden Boot race.

The entire England team appears in sensational form or probably it is the weaker opponent that has helped them flourish. Anyway, be it anything, it will be clear on Thursday evening when England will lock horns with Belgium in the final group fixture.

It is a similar scenario for a rampant Belgium team which has faced both Tunisia and Panama in the group matches so far and has scored the same number of goals as England with Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard being their spearheads.

Come whatever may, England vs Belgium will be one heck of a titanic clash and the outcome of it will prove the title contentions of each team. The winner of the group will face minnows in Japan while the runner-up will see the challenge from much-stronger Colombia in the round of 16.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More