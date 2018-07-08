England's Harry Kane leads the FIFA World Cup 2018 Golden Boot race with 6 goals while he is closely followed by Belgium's Romelu Lukaku who has 4 goals to his name. Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann are the other two players alive in the fray with 3 goals apiece.

60 matches have been played in the FIFA World Cup 2018 so far and those matches have seen a whopping 157 goals. The highest scoring team in the ongoing tournament so far is Belgium which has scored 14 goals in total. But despite that, England’s Harry Kane currently leads the Golden Boot race with 6 goals to his name. He is then followed by Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo with 4 goals apiece to their names.

England has been riding on the sensational form that Harry Kane has been enjoying in the world cup. The Tottenham striker has scored a stellar 6 goals in 5 matches he has played in the current tournament. The 24-year-old has drawn a mix of reaction from the fans as there are many calling his world cup exploits lucky.

Apart from a flurry of praise, Kane has been a subject of criticism because 4 out of his 6 world cup goals have come through penalties.

Nevertheless, the England captain finished the quarter-final tie against Sweden goalless and thus failed to take his goal tally further. However, he will have the opportunity to strengthen his Golden Boot contention when England meet Croatia in the semi-final match on July 11, Wednesday.

Belgium spearhead Romelu Lukaku follows the England talisman closely with 4 goals. But after two fantastic group matches where he scored back-to-back braces, Lukaku’s form has waned as he has failed to find the net ever since. Belgium has been drawn with France in the semi-final match and that will be his opportunity to topple Harry Kane from the top of the scoring chart.

Although Russia’s Denis Cheryshev and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo are tied at the third spot in the Golden Boot race, France’s Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann have the real opportunity to overtake them. France will play Belgium on July 10, Tuesday in the first semi-final match of the world cup.

