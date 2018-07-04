After a string of eight round of 16 fixtures, FIFA World Cup 2018 is now headed to an interesting quarter-finals stage where several world cup contenders will lock horns with each other.

There were huge expectations from the big guns that were participating in the FIFA World Cup 2018 but it turned out to be a sour affair for many of them, including the defending champions of the highly-coveted golden trophy. The world cup contenders in Germany, Spain, Argentina and Portugal have already left the host nation Russia in vain while there are some which are still in the fray.

In the round of 16 fixtures, the most one-sided match, despite the scoreline, was the one between France and Argentina. An unplayable Kylian Mbappe ragged the Argentinian defence and belittled Lionel Messi and co in a 4-3 victory.

Belgium rewrote the history books in their 3-2 triumph over Japan. The Red Devils were shell-shocked by a rampant Japanese side early in the game with two back to back goals, but the European giants made a historic comeback to advance to the quarter-finals.

The most intriguing match was played between world cup contenders Spain and host nation Russia. The round of 16 match between them went to the penalty shootout after a fruitless extra time. Russia ousted Spain in a thrilling encounter that ended 4-3 on penalties in Russia’s favour.

Among the 4 quarter-finals that are to be played, the fans’ eyes are fixed on Uruguay vs France and Brazil vs Belgium blockbuster match. Russia vs Croatia might have some fight in that fixture but England vs Sweden is seen as an easy walkover for the Three Lions.

Here’s the quarter-final schedule:

Uruguay vs France

July 6, Friday

07:30 pm IST

Brazil vs Belgium

July 6, Friday

11:30 pm IST

Russia vs Croatia

July 7, Saturday

07:30 pm IST

Sweden vs England

July 7, Saturday

11:30 pm IST

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More