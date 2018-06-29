The group stages of FIFA World Cup 2018 witnessed a mixed bag of results with some teams advancing to the round of 16 with flying colours while some had to put in real blood, sweat and tears to book a berth to the advanced stages. However, there was one outcome in the group fixtures which nobody had seen coming – the ouster of defending champions Germany from the world cup.
It is a short list, really! There are only three teams that went into the round of 16 with three back to back victories – Uruguay, Croatia and Belgium. While the biggest disappointment in the ongoing football tournament was Egypt which was expected to do big things in Russia but crashed out of the world cup without registering a single point in the group matches.
After completing the course of three group matches, 2014 World Cup winners Germany became the fourth defending champions in last five world cup editions to crash out of the football extravaganza in the group stages. Joachim Low’s men were humiliated 1-0 and 2-0 by Mexico and the Korea Republic respectively.
Colombia and Sweden’s round of 16 contention went to the wire. The European side secured a resounding 3-0 victory over high-flying Mexico in their final group game while Colombia overcame an equally determined Senegal 1-0 to advance to the next round.
Here is the complete list of Round of 16 matches:
- France vs Argentina
June 30, Saturday
07:30 pm IST
- Uruguay vs Portugal
June 30, Saturday
11:30 pm IST
- Spain vs Russia
July 1, Sunday
07:30 pm IST
- Croatia vs Denmark
July 1, Sunday
11:30 pm IST
- Brazil vs Mexico
July 2, Monday
07:30 pm IST
- Belgium vs Japan
July 2, Monday
11:30 pm
- Sweden vs Switzerland
July 3, Tuesday
07:30 pm IST
- Colombia vs England
July 3, Tuesday
11:30 pm IST