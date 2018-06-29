England captain Harry Kane leads the Golden Boot race in Russia with 5 stellar goals in just two appearances. He is followed by Belgium's Romelu Lukaku and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo who have 4 goals apiece to their names.

FIFA World Cup 2018 group stages came to an exciting end with defending champions Germany suffering a shock exit and rest of the contenders getting through to the round of 16. The group matches were a serious disappointment for Argentina talisman Lionel Messi and Brazil spearhead Neymar, who were expected to light up the spectators in Russia with their mesmerising skill and wonderful goals.

However, the newcomers in Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane have exploded at the scene and find themselves challenging the Portugal goal machine Cristiano Ronaldo for the Golden Boot.

In the 48 matches played so far, 122 goals have been struck thanks to a buck load of penalties and own goals. There are still 16 matches to be played in Russia World Cup and the fans are bracing for another flurry of goals. Plus, there is huge anticipation among them regarding the Golden Boot winner.

Here’s how the Golden Boot race fares:

Harry Kane – 5 goals in 2 matches

The England captain has taken the world cup in Russia by storm having netted at least two goals each in his two appearances made. He leapfrogged Ronaldo and Lukaku after netting a hat-trick, thanks to two penalties, against Panama.

Romelu Lukaku – 4 goals in 2 matches

The towering Belgian has literally exploded at the football showdown as he is single-handedly leading Belgium. He has also netted two goals each in the two games he played. Like Kane, he was rested in the final group fixture against England.

Cristiano Ronaldo – 4 goals in 3 matches

Talk about goals and Ronaldo has to be there. Lighting up the tournament with a sensational hat-trick against Spain in the first match of Portugal, Ronaldo continued his fine form by netting another one in the subsequent game.

Denis Cheryshev – 3 goals in 3 games

The Golden Boot list cannot be complete with a player from the host nation. The former Real Madrid attacker was phenomenal in Russia’s rampant run in group stages having fired them to the round of 16 with 3 fantastic goals.

Diego Costa – 3 goals in 3 games

The Brazil-born Spanish forward is having a gala time at the world cup in Russia having scored two goals in Spain’s group opener and another in the following match. La Roja will be heavily relying on their man in form in the round of 16 match against Russia.

