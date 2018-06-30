Uruguay booked their round of 16 berth with a phenomenal run of back to back victories while Portugal stuttered in one game in which Ronaldo failed to score. Clearly, the momentum will be with the South American team and they will be a force to reckon with in the upcoming tie.

The best players in the world put in a tremendous amount of hard work every day to maintain their supremacy at the top and they equally enjoy it when their input to the game pays dividends. But when it goes southways, they see a steep decline in their morale and temperament, and they start to do reckless things on the pitch which ultimately comes back to haunt their teams.

Uruguay and Portugal will face each other in what is expected to be a highly-contested match on Saturday. There will be a lot of world-class players locking horns against each other in the round of 16 match but the spotlight will be on two undoubted global footballing icons – Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez.

Ronaldo is known to get visibly frustrated when he fails to score or make an impact in the game while Suarez’s antics are known to all. Be it biting the players in frustration or pushing away the goal-bound balls with his hand, the Uruguayan striker is notorious for his non-footballing activities on the pitch.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated match, Portugal coach Fernando Santos signalled a subtle warning to his talisman to keep a check on his nerves during the match.

“Players like Messi and Ronaldo want to be the best and refuse to fail, but when they fail, they get very upset,” the Portuguese coach added.

If Uruguayan defenders manage to get the best of Cristiano Ronaldo and get him sent off early in the game, it might be effectively game over for Portugal in Russia. While same goes for the Portuguese players and their immediate nemesis, Luis Suarez.

