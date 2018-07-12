England were beaten 2-1 by Croatia in the FIFA World Cup semi-final match. As the heartache and disappointment continue to grip the English players, fans and pundits; we bring you all the latest developments from across the world on the match:

Harry Kane was cut a frustrated figure throughout the semi-final match

It was a massive showdown for England on Wednesday evening against Croatia as the Three Lions were playing their first FIFA World Cup semi-final in 28 long years. All eyes were fixed on Gareth Southgate’s men and fans across the world were hoping for them to storm their way into the highly-awaited final match but there was heartache everywhere by the end of the match.

England were thoroughly beaten by Luka Modric-led Croatia in every department. From the goalkeeper to defence and from the midfield to offence, Croatia was a far superior side in the crunch semi-final clash. Strikes from Ivan Perisic and Mario Mandzukic were enough to belittle the Trippier effort in the 5th minute and win the game, though in extra time.

As the heartache and disappointment continue to grip the English players, fans and pundits; we bring you all the latest developments from across the world on the match:

12:00 AM IST | Semi-final scorer Kieran Tripper in tears during a post-match interview

"Most of all I want to thank the fans that traveled today and all the support back home." A tearful Kieran Trippier shared his thoughts after England's semi-final stage defeat to Croatia. 📽 Watch 👉 https://t.co/kYHrEVU9Eb#ENG #ENGCRO #worldcup #bbcworldcup pic.twitter.com/iOvJTKikS4 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 12, 2018

11:00 AM IST | The priceless reactions of English fans while watching the gruelling clash with Croatia

10:00 AM IST | England captain Harry Kane was deeply gutted after the defeat, but he will happy with his Golden Boot contention

It hurts a lot. It will hurt for a while. We can be proud and we'll be back. Thanks for all your support. #ThreeLions #ENG #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/mJKOWtAOlK — Harry Kane (@HKane) July 11, 2018

09:00 AM IST | Respects paid to Luka Modric after he led Croatia to their first ever World Cup final

When he was 6, his grandfather was shot dead. His family became refugees, in a warzone. He grew up to the sound of grenades exploding. Coaches said he was too weak and too shy to play football. Today, Luka Modric just led Croatia its first ever #WorldCup final.#CROENG pic.twitter.com/dlmvQ4xycx — Fareed Ander Herrera (@Fareed_herrera) July 11, 2018

08:00 AM IST | One of the most iconic pictures ever clicked in the history of the tournament.

When you feel tired, but you are proud of what you have achieved..❤️#CRO #CROENG pic.twitter.com/sdO6Yvvimm — Mahmoud Fawzy (@ultrasmadridy) July 11, 2018

07:00 AM IST | Just can’t hide their delight, can they?

06:00 AM IST | Post-match interview of England coach Gareth Southgate

INTERVIEW // #CROENG "We've got to give great credit to #CRO. They've come through three huge ties, they've got some outstanding individual players and a great collective spirit" @England coach Gareth Southgate was gracious in defeat in Moscow this evening. #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Ub1AxrCMVr — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 11, 2018

05:00 AM IST | Our top picks of the memes doing rounds on Twitter

Its this VERY moment HE realised its not coming home 😂😂😭😭#CROENG pic.twitter.com/7pyQegZ2cD — 👑Azande👑 (@Azande_Nakhane) July 11, 2018

04:00 AM IST | Former England defender and football pundit Rio Ferdinand after England’s defeat.

England are out… unbelievable achievement from the boys, staff & every1 behind the scenes! You have united the country & go home as heroes! Special praise for Gareth… you have given us an identity & made us believe in Int football again! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @england @FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/TXLFO6UUKd — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) July 11, 2018

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More