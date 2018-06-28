Panama will contest Tunisia on Thursday in the last match of group G. Both the teams have lost their games against England and Belgium and are already out of the race to qualify for the round of 16. Panama and Tunisia would like to end their Russia's journey with a victory at Mordovia Arena.

Playing against England, Tunisia had performed a slightly better as they managed to score 2 goals. While Panama was crushed by the English side as they faced a humiliating defeat by 6-1. Panama had scored their first ever world cup goal in the last match which might give a little push to the team to make a comeback against Tunisia.

As per records, Tunisia had registered its first ever World Cup win in 1978 against Mexico and have not tasted the victory from last 13 world cup match with 4 draws and 9 defeats.

Before the match, defender Nagguez said that we played 2 matches against strong opponents and faced the defeat as we were in a difficult group. The team is now focused to play the last match against Panama and will try to end the 40-year chase of a world cup win.

On the other side, Panamanian’s will be looking for a happy farewell from the tournament. Hernan Dario Gomez head coach for Panama said that team played against 2 outstanding sides and faced defeat. But it was an experience for the newcomers and that is how one can learn. This is the best way to judge and learn where the team stands.

As per experts, Tunisia has an upper hand with 53% chances to win the match. On the other hand, Panama has only 21% possibilities to mark a win, while there are 26% chances indicates a draw.

Predicted line-ups for Panama Vs Tunisia match:

Panama: Penedo, Machado, Roman Torres, Escobar, Davis, Barcenas, Arroyo, Gomez, Godoy, Jose Luis Rodriguez, Perez

Tunisia: Mathlouthi, Benalouane, Haddadi, Meriah, Maaloul, Khaoui, Skhiri, Sassi, Fakhreddine Ben Youssef, Khazri, Badri

