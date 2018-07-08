FIFA World Cup 2018 has reached the exciting stage of semi-finals where four teams will lock horns to prove their title aspirations. Brazil, Uruguay were the two major upsets in the quarter-final stages while the four teams remaining in the fray are England, Belgium, Croatia and France.

The quarter-final stage of FIFA World Cup 2018 came to an exciting end on Saturday with final match played between England and Sweden. The stage was quite a heartache for hosts Russia as they were eliminated by a high-flying Croatia while the shock of the quarter-finals was delivered by Belgium which ousted contenders Brazil from the tournament. France and England are the two other teams that have qualified for the semi-finals with solid victories.

The first quarter-final match was played between Uruguay and France. The promise that the South American side showed in the early stages was crushed by rampant Les Bleus. Uruguay, which headed into the clash without their star man Edinson Cavani, saw a humiliating 2-0 defeat courtesy to a thumping header by Raphael Varane and goalkeeper Muslera’s howler on Antoine Grizmann’s shot.

Elsewhere in the other game, the Golden Generation of Belgium continued to prove their mettle at the highest stage as they ousted a domineering Brazil team out of the FIFA World Cup underway in Russia. A fighting header by Renato Augusto was not enough to salvage anything for the Selecao as an own goal and a beautiful strike by Kevin De Bruyne had already done the damage. Tite’s men lost 2-1 to the Red Devils.

In one of the most-anticipated matches of the tournament so far, host nation Russia crashed out of the world cup after losing to Croatia in the penalty shootout. The match went into extra time after Andrej Kramaric had cancelled Denis Cheryshev’s goal. Vida tried to get Croatia back in the game but Mario Fernandes snatched an equaliser for Russia. The hosts lost 4-3 in the penalty shootout.

The last quarter-final match was played between England and Sweden. It was a one-sided affair really where Sweden struggled to the see the ball as Gareth Southgate’s men dominated and subjugated the Swedish side 2-0. Thumping headers from Harry Maguire and Dele Alli were enough to secure a first world cup semi-final berth for the Three Lions in 28 years.

Here is the FIFA World Cup 2018 semi-finals schedule:

France vs Belgium

July 10, Tuesday

11:30 pm IST

July 10, Tuesday 11:30 pm IST Croatia vs England

July 11, Wednesday

11:30 pm IST

(The FIFA World Cup 2018 final match will be played on July 15 at 08:30 pm IST)

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More