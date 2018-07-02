In a thriller match of FIFA World Cup 2018, Croatia beat Denmark by 3-2 in the penalty shootouts. The victory helped Croatia to enter World Cup quarterfinals for the first time since 1998. In the quarterfinal match, Denmark will clash with host Russia on July 7, 2018.

It was a super Sunday for fans as the second game of the day in FIFA World Cup 2018, Croatia Vs Denmark resulted via a penalty shootout after the two teams had a 1-1 tie in the round of 16 match. Croatia defeated Denmark 3-2 to earn a place in quarterfinals of World Cup 2018.

The Croatian squad qualified for the first time in World Cup quarterfinals since 1998 after registering a victory over Denmark.

The match between 2 European sides was a thriller as Mathias Jorgensen scored a goal in the first minute of the match for Denmark. The defender was assisted by T. Delaney to get the best possible lead for his side.

Denmark’s celebration was interrupted by Croatian striker, who put the ball in the net with a fiery kick in the 4th minute of the match and level the scores 1-1. The fans were all on toes as 2 goals were scored in the starting 5 minutes of the match.

Till the half-time of the match scores were 1-1 and both the teams tried hard to score. Fans were expecting more thrill in the second-half but both the teams managed to save their goal posts.

In extra time, it looked like Knudsen’s long throws will do some miracle for the team but it was penalties that delivered a winner.

The penalty shootouts were even more fun as both the sided missed first 2 penalties. Denmark’s midfielder Christian Eriksen missed the first stoke, but then it was Milan Badelj misfired for Croatia.

The first point for Denmark was earned by jersey number 4 defender Simon Kjaer, who managed hit the nets. While Croatia’s Andrej Kramaric level the scores on the next kick. The series of goals continued as Michael Krohn-Dehli and Luka Modric made it 2-2.

Both the sides were eagerly looking for the winning shot, but 2 back to back penalties for Denmark were missed by Lasse Schone and Nicolai Jorgensen. Amid shot was misguided by Croatia’s Josip Pivaric.

But a successful shot of Ivan Reakitic broke the ice and led Croatia to enter the quarter-finals of FIFA World Cup 2018.

