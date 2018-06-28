For the top spot of group-G, Belgium will take on England on Thursday, June 28, in FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia. The match is expected to be a close encounter as both teams have been unbeaten so far. The winner of the match will get 3 more points and the top spot of group-G. Football freaks can catch the live action on Sony 3 and written updates on NewsX.com.

In another exciting clash of FIFA World Cup 2018, England will take on Belgium on Thursday, June 28, at Kaliningrad Stadium of Oktyabrsky Island in Russia. Both the teams have already qualified for the round of 16 and this stage match will decide the topper of group G. So far in the tournament, England and Belgium have beat Tunisia and Panama and managed to secure 6 points each. Winner of this match will earn 3 more points and get the first position of the group G. On the other side, Tunisia and Panama will compete for the 3rd position in their group and would like to end their FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia journey on a winning note.

Before the match, experts and fans have speculations that England may try their bench strength. The English bosses could give a rest to yellow card holder Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Kyle Walker and try other legs that have not got the chance to play in the world cup so far.

There are possibilities that English side could give a chance to Jamie Vardy and Danny Rose and Harry Kane could be out for today’s game.

The Belgian boss Roberto Martinez has already shown the signs of change in the squad for the match against England as he is intended to give more play time to the bench strength. As per reports, Michy Batshuayi and Thomas Vermaelen are expected to come in, while Romelu Lukaku could be rested for today’s match.

The experts believe that English team has an upper hand as there have 37% chance to win the match and are already at the top of the table. In compare, it will be a tough fight as Belgium has 31% chances to beat the English side, while 32% possibilities are of a draw.

Possible Line-ups for England Vs Belgium match:

England: Jordan Pickford; Phil Jones, John Stones, Gary Cahill; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Eric Dier, Jesse Lingard, Danny Rose; Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane

Belgium: Thibaut Courtois; Thomas Vermaelen, Dedryck Boyata, Toby Alderweireld; Mousa Dembele, Marouane Fellaini, Nacer Chadli, Thorgan Hazard, Youri Tielemans, Eden Hazard, Michy Batshuayi

