As Germany got knocked out of FIFA World Cup 2018, Twitterati responded reacted in a hilarious manner. Four-times World Cup winner Germany faced a humiliating defeat against South Korea by 2-0 and got eliminated from the stage round. The Germans got trolled on the internet as they slipped to the 4th spot of group-F.

Defending champion and 4 times FIFA World Cup winner Germany was kicked out of the tournament after they faced a humiliating 2-0 defeat against South Korea on Wednesday. The Germans, who had started their journey in Russia on a good note, got eliminated before the round of 16. The table turned around as the Germans got defeated from Korean side, which was at the bottom of the group-F with no points. But after yesterday’s match, Germany loosed its feet and moved to the 4th spot in group-F.

In world cup 2018, Germany only managed to beat Sweden and lost their rest matches. The defending champions ended their world cup journey with a defeat against South Korea. Netizens also celebrated Korea’s win with made fun of Germans with hilarious comments on social media sites.

FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia is full of excitement, thrill and fun as there have been so many twists so far. Argentina, which was almost about to get eliminated from the football World Cup got qualified and Germany, which was one of the strong title contenders disappointed their supporters and got knocked out from the stage round.

Here are some hilarious comments from Twitter:

Can't wait to troll my colleagues at the office tomo…

This is the second time Germany went to Russia unprepared.

1st time: Led by Hitler

2nd time: Led by Joachim Lowe#GERKOR — Abiola Toks (@abeylatoks) June 27, 2018

Germany can't reach Moscow, even in the summer. — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) June 27, 2018

This tweet was sent out when Korea scored against Germany 😂😂troll level infinity https://t.co/sQVFZEbiaK — Gourav Roy (@GBRishh) June 27, 2018

Toni Kroos assists Germany out of the World Cup. — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) June 27, 2018

Honestly good riddance Germany for such boorish behavior https://t.co/xwaOkyE3Jn — Lone Winger, Troll Wolf (@GabbarSanghi) June 28, 2018

Choker's black magic strikes again 😈

Germany is out as expected 😂 #FifaWorldCup2018 pic.twitter.com/CDQsRsI9EI — Troll Kohli (@ChokerKohli) June 28, 2018

Here is the reason.

Why Germany knocked out from group stages. 😂 pic.twitter.com/R26DOdjl9s — PSL Troll (@psl_troll) June 27, 2018

Nothing New With Defending Champions Getting Out In Group Stage . Hard Luck Germany 😞#KORGER — KollyTrolls Viswasam (@KollyTrolls) June 27, 2018

When you know military is waiting for you but first you need to send Germany back home @Troll__Footbal @TrollFootball pic.twitter.com/J61oDYiviZ — kennynobrega (@kennynobrega) June 28, 2018

