Argentina faced a humiliating defeat by France on Saturday and was kicked out of FIFA World 2018. The South American team lost the match by 4-3. The match was full of entertainment as the crowd witnessed 7 nail-biting strikes. Frenchmen Antoine Griezmann (13), Benjamin Paverd (57) and Kylian Mbappe (64) (68) were the heroes of the match. While Argentinian star Angel Di Maria (41), Gabriel Mercado (48) and Sergio Aguero (90+3) tried hard to give a good fight.

As it was expected to be a high-voltage drama match between 2 heavyweights, the show was exactly the same. The White and Sky-Blues’ big bet Lionel Messi failed to spread his magic and.

Twitterati reacted with hilarious comments as Argentina got knocked out of FIFA World Cup 2018: 

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

 