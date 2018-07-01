France beat Argentina in a goal fest on Saturday, June 30 and knocked out the South American team of FIFA World Cup 2018. As the Messi and Company got eliminated from the tournament, Twitterati reacted with some hilarious comments.

Argentina faced a humiliating defeat by France on Saturday and was kicked out of FIFA World 2018. The South American team lost the match by 4-3. The match was full of entertainment as the crowd witnessed 7 nail-biting strikes. Frenchmen Antoine Griezmann (13), Benjamin Paverd (57) and Kylian Mbappe (64) (68) were the heroes of the match. While Argentinian star Angel Di Maria (41), Gabriel Mercado (48) and Sergio Aguero (90+3) tried hard to give a good fight.

As it was expected to be a high-voltage drama match between 2 heavyweights, the show was exactly the same. The White and Sky-Blues’ big bet Lionel Messi failed to spread his magic and.

Twitterati reacted with hilarious comments as Argentina got knocked out of FIFA World Cup 2018:

19 year old Kylian Mbappe scoring goals at World Cup. When I was 19, I was doing dharna sleeping on the last bench claiming the teacher is not letting me study. #FRAARG — Arvind Kejriwal (@TroluKejri) June 30, 2018

Just a rare pic of Messi and Ronaldo at the airport waiting for their respective flights back home #URUPOR #FRAARG pic.twitter.com/zcN1rsDowF — Femi Factor (@femifactor) June 30, 2018

They said Messi was useless because Argentina got eliminated by France.😂😂 now their "GOAT" Ronaldo just got eliminated by Uruguay. We are together now. 😂😂👏👏👏👏#FRAARG #URUPOR pic.twitter.com/FwCi8x3dzr — JN SHINE™ (@jn_shine) June 30, 2018

