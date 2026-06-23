LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt biometric access system risks ABVP Telangana school bandh Lock Upp janata Dal BSE IPO 22k gold rate Abhigyan App 000 jobs cut imd Infinix trump icc defence PSU stocks alia bhatt biometric access system risks ABVP Telangana school bandh Lock Upp janata Dal BSE IPO 22k gold rate Abhigyan App 000 jobs cut imd Infinix trump icc defence PSU stocks alia bhatt biometric access system risks ABVP Telangana school bandh Lock Upp janata Dal BSE IPO 22k gold rate Abhigyan App 000 jobs cut imd Infinix trump icc defence PSU stocks alia bhatt biometric access system risks ABVP Telangana school bandh Lock Upp janata Dal BSE IPO 22k gold rate Abhigyan App 000 jobs cut imd Infinix trump icc defence PSU stocks
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt biometric access system risks ABVP Telangana school bandh Lock Upp janata Dal BSE IPO 22k gold rate Abhigyan App 000 jobs cut imd Infinix trump icc defence PSU stocks alia bhatt biometric access system risks ABVP Telangana school bandh Lock Upp janata Dal BSE IPO 22k gold rate Abhigyan App 000 jobs cut imd Infinix trump icc defence PSU stocks alia bhatt biometric access system risks ABVP Telangana school bandh Lock Upp janata Dal BSE IPO 22k gold rate Abhigyan App 000 jobs cut imd Infinix trump icc defence PSU stocks alia bhatt biometric access system risks ABVP Telangana school bandh Lock Upp janata Dal BSE IPO 22k gold rate Abhigyan App 000 jobs cut imd Infinix trump icc defence PSU stocks
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > FIFA World Cup 2026: Algeria Strike Twice From Corners To Script Comeback 2-1 Win Over Jordan in California

FIFA World Cup 2026: Algeria Strike Twice From Corners To Script Comeback 2-1 Win Over Jordan in California

Jordan vs Algeria: The Desert Warriors stage a dramatic second-half comeback with two clutch set-piece goals to keep their World Cup knockout hopes alive.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Algeria Strike Twice From Corners To Script Comeback 2-1 Win Over Jordan in California. Photo X
FIFA World Cup 2026: Algeria Strike Twice From Corners To Script Comeback 2-1 Win Over Jordan in California. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Tue 2026-06-23 12:28 IST

FIFA World Cup 2026: Algeria kept their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign very much alive with a stirring second-half comeback, beating a stubborn Jordan side 2-1 at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on June 22. Vladimir Petkovic’s men cancelled out Jordan’s shock first-half opener with two set-piece goals to leave the Asian tournament debutants mathematically eliminated but pull the Desert Warriors right back into the race for the Round of 32.

Jordan’s First-Half Stunner

Algeria started the match strongly, looking to dominate after a painful 3-0 loss to Argentina, and played a heavy possession game. But veteran winger Riyad Mahrez wasted two golden opportunities to break the deadlock and early finishing problems haunted them.

Jamal Sellami’s disciplined, compact defensive system saw Jordan ruthlessly punish the African side against the run of play. Nizar Al-Rashdan took advantage of a slick transition in the 36th minute to score a clinical finish past custodian Luca Zidane and give the underdogs a sensational 1-0 lead at the break.

You Might Be Interested In

Dead-Ball Magic Orchestrates Algeria Comeback

With an early exit looming, Petkovic pulled the triggers at half-time, bringing on Nabil Bentaleb and Nadhir Benbouali to make the side more vertical. The tactical gamble worked, as the Algerian team kept the Jordanian backline pinned in their own penalty area.

It was that pressure that finally bore fruit in the 69th minute when Jordan cracked. Mahrez atoned for his earlier misses with a beautifully weighted floated corner into the mixer, where Benbouali powered in a majestic header into the back of the net for his first ever international goal.

The Algerians pushed hard for a winner and had all the momentum on their side. The decisive breakthrough came in the 82nd minute, eight minutes from time. Another fine set-piece delivery, from substitute Anis Hadj Moussa this time, caused total chaos in Jordan’s six-yard box, where forward Amine Gouiri was the quickest to react and head home the decisive goal.

Algeria’s rearguard stood firm, and seven frantic minutes of stoppage time couldn’t conjure up an equaliser for Jordan. The dramatic victory puts Algeria on an equal footing with Austria on three points in Group J, setting up a blockbuster shootout on Matchday 3 for qualification.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

FIFA World Cup 2026: Algeria Strike Twice From Corners To Script Comeback 2-1 Win Over Jordan in California
Tags: Algeria vs Jordan 2026Algeria World Cup qualification tournamentAmine Gouiri winnerFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026Jordan football team eliminatedNadhir Benbouali goalNizar Al-Rashdan JordanRiyad Mahrez assistSan Francisco Bay Area Stadium soccerVladimir Petkovic tacticsWorld Cup Group J match report

RELATED News

FIFA World Cup 2026: Haaland’s Thunderous Brace Fires Norway Into Last 32 After 3-2 Win Over Senegal

FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina shuts down Austria 2-0 as Lionel Messi makes history

‘Virat Kohli is Like Carlos Alcaraz’: Sanju Samson Compares Indian Cricketers To Tennis Stars, Names MS Dhoni As Roger Federer of Cricket Before Wimbledon 2026

India vs Ireland 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Record-Breaking Debut in Focus as Cricket Ireland Provide Major Update on Series Schedule

ICC Post-Pregnancy Guidelines for Women Cricketers: How New Return-to-Play Rules Could Extend Careers After Childbirth — Explained

LATEST NEWS

UP Vet Doctor Murders Lover's Husband in Muzaffarnagar

India’s Got Latent Season 2: Did Samay Raina Make Rs 30 Crore From A Single Show? Viral Revenue Breakdown Explained

Karnataka Police Recruitment 2026: Check Vacancy Details, Age Limit and Application Process

When Safety Turns Into A Trap: Lucknow Fire Tragedy Explained

Telangana School Bandh Today: Schools Likely To Remain Closed As ABVP Protests Fee Hikes and Education Reforms

Lock Upp Season 2: Riteish Deshmukh Loses Cool At Launch Over Salman Khan-Sanjay Dutt Question: ‘Aapke Sawal Ka Jawab…’

FIFA World Cup 2026: Algeria Strike Twice From Corners To Script Comeback 2-1 Win Over Jordan in California

Tej Pratap Yadav Theft Case: Rs 20 Lakh Cash, Party Fund, Gold Stolen from Patna Residence

From Kerala To Corridors Of Power In Delhi: Who is George Kurian

Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 4: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's Film Nears Rs 100 Crore Worldwide Despite Monday Dip

FIFA World Cup 2026: Algeria Strike Twice From Corners To Script Comeback 2-1 Win Over Jordan in California

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

FIFA World Cup 2026: Algeria Strike Twice From Corners To Script Comeback 2-1 Win Over Jordan in California

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

FIFA World Cup 2026: Algeria Strike Twice From Corners To Script Comeback 2-1 Win Over Jordan in California
FIFA World Cup 2026: Algeria Strike Twice From Corners To Script Comeback 2-1 Win Over Jordan in California
FIFA World Cup 2026: Algeria Strike Twice From Corners To Script Comeback 2-1 Win Over Jordan in California
FIFA World Cup 2026: Algeria Strike Twice From Corners To Script Comeback 2-1 Win Over Jordan in California

QUICK LINKS