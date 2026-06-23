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Home > Sports News > FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina shuts down Austria 2-0 as Lionel Messi makes history

FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina shuts down Austria 2-0 as Lionel Messi makes history

Lionel Messi set the all-time World Cup goals record in the 38th minute and scored another near the final whistle to help Argentina ease past Austria 2-0 in Arlington, Texas, on Monday afternoon. Monday's win clinches a spot in the round of 32 for Argentina, which can earn first place in Group J if Algeria defeats Jordan or the match results in a tie.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina shuts down Austria 2-0 as Lionel Messi makes history
FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina shuts down Austria 2-0 as Lionel Messi makes history

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-06-23 01:23 IST

Lionel Messi set the all-time World Cup goals record in the 38th minute and scored another near the final whistle to help Argentina ease past Austria 2-0 in Arlington, Texas, on Monday afternoon. Monday’s win clinches a spot in the round of 32 for Argentina, which can earn first place in Group J if Algeria defeats Jordan or the match results in a tie.

Messi continues hot streak

Messi wasted little time making up for a missed penalty kick in the opening minutes of the match. He eclipsed the record for career goals in the men’s World Cup held by Germany’s Miroslav Klose (16) with a one-touch punch with his left foot and put another in the net on a highlight-reel effort as the final seconds ticked off the clock.

In the fifth minute of added time in the second half, Messi got a rebound of his own missed shot in front of the goal and found a seam through a cluster of Austrian defenders for the score just inside the right post. Messi, who recorded a hat trick in Argentina’s World Cup opening win over Algeria, played all 90 minutes Monday. He missed a penalty kick try following a video review of a foul by Austria in the penalty area. Officials determined Lautaro Martinez had been fouled and awarded Argentina the penalty try. Messi pulled the penalty try wide right of the net.

The 18th goal of his World Cup career also moved Messi past Women’s World Cup leader Marta of Brazil. She has scored 17 in her six World Cup appearances.

Austria was unable to mount much offense and didn’t have a clear shot on goal in the first half.

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina shuts down Austria 2-0 as Lionel Messi makes history
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FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina shuts down Austria 2-0 as Lionel Messi makes history
FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina shuts down Austria 2-0 as Lionel Messi makes history
FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina shuts down Austria 2-0 as Lionel Messi makes history
FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina shuts down Austria 2-0 as Lionel Messi makes history

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