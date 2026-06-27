FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina To Face Cabo Verde In Round Of 32— Check Opponents In Round Of 16, Quarter-Final, Semi-Final, Final

The FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage expansion has created a historic knockout bracket layout. Defending world champions Argentina have been officially informed of their opponents in the new Round of 32 stage. The Albiceleste breezed through Group J with dominant displays and five goals from talisman Lionel Messi and will meet tournament debutants Cabo Verde at Miami Stadium on July 3.

Cabo Verde has delivered one of the greatest underdog fairytales in the history of sport. A tiny island nation finished second in Group H after a gritty 0-0 stalemate with Saudi Arabia on 26th June, becoming the smallest country by population ever to reach the World Cup knockout phase. The Blue Sharks, led by their 40-year-old viral custodian sensation Vozinha, remained unbeaten after three straight draws in the group stage against the likes of Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.

Lionel Scaloni’s men are heavy favourites going into the Miami clash, but plotting a course through the elimination rounds to the final reveals a gruelling projected path.

The Projected Road to the Final for Argentina

If Argentina bypasses the structural resilience of Cabo Verde, their path to defending the golden trophy requires overcoming elite continental heavyweights:

Round of 16 (July 7): If Argentina win Match 86, they will face the winners of Match 88, which pits Australia against the runners-up of Group G (Egypt). The Socceroos rematch would be a re-run of their 2022 round-of-16 nail-biter.

If Argentina win Match 86, they will face the winners of Match 88, which pits Australia against the runners-up of Group G (Egypt). The Socceroos rematch would be a re-run of their 2022 round-of-16 nail-biter. Quarter-Finals (July 12): Make it through the round of 16 and you are met with a colossal quarter-final block (Match 100). As for the bracket, Lionel Messi’s team will take on the winner of the quadrant with Switzerland or the best qualifiers from Group K (Colombia or Switzerland)

Make it through the round of 16 and you are met with a colossal quarter-final block (Match 100). As for the bracket, Lionel Messi’s team will take on the winner of the quadrant with Switzerland or the best qualifiers from Group K (Colombia or Switzerland) Semi-Finals (July 15): The heat is turned up to boiling as the final four face off. If the structural favourites come through on the lower side of the bracket, Argentina’s most logical semi-final opponent would be bitter South American rivals Brazil or European giants England, setting up a blockbuster continental showdown.

The heat is turned up to boiling as the final four face off. If the structural favourites come through on the lower side of the bracket, Argentina’s most logical semi-final opponent would be bitter South American rivals Brazil or European giants England, setting up a blockbuster continental showdown. The Final (July 19): Should the Albiceleste indeed reach the showpiece finale on July 19, they will meet the last remaining team from the other side of the tournament tree, where giants like Germany, Spain or France are all battling their way through their own paths.