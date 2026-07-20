FIFA World Cup 2026 Awards: From Kylian Mbappe to Rodri, Check Golden Boot, Golden Ball, Best Young Player, Golden Glove Winners

FIFA World Cup 2026 Awards: The FIFA World Cup 2026 concluded with Spain defeating defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time at MetLife Stadium to lift their second World Cup title. Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute as La Roja added another star to their crest. Following the final, FIFA announced the individual award winners, recognising the standout performers of the tournament, with Kylian Mbappe claiming the Golden Boot and Rodri beating Lionel Messi to the prestigious Golden Ball.

Complete List of FIFA World Cup 2026 Individual Award Winners

Golden Boot: Kylian Mbappe (France) – 10 goals

Golden Ball: Rodri (Spain)

Golden Glove: Unai Simon (Spain)

Best Young Player: Pau Cubarsi (Spain)

Kylian Mbappe Wins Golden Boot Despite France’s Fourth-Place Finish

France captain Kylian Mbappe finished as the tournament’s leading goalscorer with 10 goals, earning the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot. Although Les Bleus narrowly missed out on the podium after losing the third-place playoff to England, Mbappe remained the competition’s most prolific forward with several match-winning displays throughout France’s campaign.

Rodri Clinches Golden Ball After Guiding Spain To World Cup Glory

Spain midfielder Rodri received the Golden Ball as the best player of the tournament after orchestrating La Roja’s march to the title. The Manchester City star controlled games with his composure, passing range and defensive awareness, playing a pivotal role as Spain defeated Argentina in the final to become two-time world champions.

Spain Sweep Major Individual Honours

Spain dominated the post-tournament awards following their title-winning campaign. Goalkeeper Unai Simon was presented with the Golden Glove after producing a string of crucial saves, including another clean sheet in the final against Argentina. Meanwhile, teenage defender Pau Cubarsi was named the Best Young Player after impressing throughout the tournament with his mature performances at the heart of Spain’s defence.