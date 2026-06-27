FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgium Thrash New Zealand 5-1 To Secure Round Of 32 Spot As Group G Champions

Remnants of Belgium’s ‘Golden Generation’ and the up-and-comers clicked into perfect harmony at a raucous BC Place, crushing New Zealand 5-1 in their final Group G encounter. Domenico Tedesco’s Red Devils have sent a stark warning to the rest of the FIFA World Cup 2026 field, with a dominant performance that saw them qualify for the knockout stage as the undisputed winners of Group F, dispelling any doubt over their status as one of the tournament’s unshakeable heavyweights.

The big guns of Europe were in possession from the off, trying to find a way through New Zealand’s rock-solid low defensive wall. That patience paid off in the 28th minute as a tidy move in the penalty box saw Leandro Trossard clinically tuck home the opener, past Max Crocombe. After a brief VAR check, the goal was confirmed, easing the nerves of the designated away side.

Belgium increased the tempo after the break. Five minutes into the second half, Trossard doubled his tally with a lethal right-footed finish from a sublime, defence-splitting pass by playmaker Kevin De Bruyne. De Bruyne then got himself on the scoresheet in the 66th minute, unleashing a trademark curling strike into the far corner to make it 3-0 and take the result beyond any realistic doubt.

It was to their huge credit that the All Whites didn’t completely fold. In the 84th minute winger Elijah Just got the New Zealand fans to their feet when he pounced on a loose ball to sweep home a fine consolation goal past Thibaut Courtois.

Any hopes of a dramatic Kiwi miracle were quickly dashed though as Belgium’s star-studded bench entered the fray. A minute into the second half, substitute Romelu Lukaku restored Belgium’s three-goal cushion, clinically meeting a cross to fire in the fourth. And deep into stoppage time, Alexis Saelemaekers completed the five-star rout, hammering home a loose rebound to cap off a masterclass in modern transition football.

Belgium’s comprehensive victory sends them straight into the Round of 32 with momentum. Meanwhile Darren Bazeley’s New Zealand team will head home after a winless group stage, taking structural lessons against world class opposition.