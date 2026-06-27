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Home > Sports News > FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt Qualify For Round Of 32 After Tense 1-1 Draw; Iran Left Waiting On Knockout Fate

FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt Qualify For Round Of 32 After Tense 1-1 Draw; Iran Left Waiting On Knockout Fate

Egypt vs Iran match report: Full highlights and summary as Mahmoud Saber's early strike and a dramatic VAR decision seal Egypt's historic World Cup progression.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt Cruise Into Round Of 32 After Tense 1-1 Draw; Iran Left Waiting On Knockout Fate. Photo X
FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt Cruise Into Round Of 32 After Tense 1-1 Draw; Iran Left Waiting On Knockout Fate. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sat 2026-06-27 12:15 IST

A night of high drama and intense tactical warfare at the Seattle Stadium saw Egypt seal their place in the Round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 26. Pharaohs held on for a gruelling 1-1 draw with a resilient Iran in their final Group G fixture to book their place in the knockout stages, while Team Melli will wait anxiously to see if they qualify as one of the best third-placed teams.

From the first whistle the match burst into flames. Egypt surged into a 5th minute lead as midfielder Mahmoud Sabre created space on the edge of the box and smashed in a clinical strike past Alireza Beiranvand sending the travelling Egyptian fans into early rapture.

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Iran was stunned by the early punch but responded immediately and earned an opportunity five minutes later. The referee awarded a penalty after an Egyptian handled the ball in the box. But Egyptian custodian Mostafa Shobeir got it right to make a spectacular diving save to deny star forward Mehdi Taremi the golden lifeline.

But Iran were not to be denied by the penalty heartbreak and found their equaliser just four minutes later in the 14th minute. Wing-back Ramin Rezaeian raced down the right flank on a blistering overlapping run, latched onto an incisive through ball and drilled a spectacular finish past Shobeir to equalise.

The rest of the game was a bruising, physical affair, with tactical fouls interrupting any flow of attack. In the second half, the two coaches, Hossam Hassan and Amir Ghalenoei, used their benches heavily, with Egypt even withdrawing maestro Mohamed Salah in the 56th minute to keep him fresh for the knockouts.

In the dying seconds of stoppage time in the second half, the stadium saw ultimate VAR drama. Shojae Khalilzadeh scored from a loose ball off a set-piece to spark wild Iranian celebrations. But after a lengthy five-minute VAR check, the goal was eventually ruled out for a fraction of offside in the buildup, breaking Iranian hearts.

Egypt’s progress was sealed with the draw in second place with 5 points after Belgium thumped New Zealand 5-1 in the parallel match. Iran finish third with 3 points, and a nervous mathematical tracking period before their fate is decided.

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt Qualify For Round Of 32 After Tense 1-1 Draw; Iran Left Waiting On Knockout Fate
Tags: Egypt vs Iran match report 2026FIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026FIFA World Cup Group G standingsMahmoud Saber goal EgyptMehdi Taremi penalty missRamin Rezaeian equalizer Iran

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt Qualify For Round Of 32 After Tense 1-1 Draw; Iran Left Waiting On Knockout Fate
FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt Qualify For Round Of 32 After Tense 1-1 Draw; Iran Left Waiting On Knockout Fate
FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt Qualify For Round Of 32 After Tense 1-1 Draw; Iran Left Waiting On Knockout Fate
FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt Qualify For Round Of 32 After Tense 1-1 Draw; Iran Left Waiting On Knockout Fate

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