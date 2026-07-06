FIFA World Cup 2026: England End Mexico’s Dream In Five Goal Round Of 16 Thriller; Set Up Quarterfinal Blockbuster Against Norway

Two quick-fire goals by Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham, in less than 98 seconds, sealed the deal for an unbowed, ten-man England national football team that shattered host Mexico and dashed their World Cup dreams with a topsy-turvy 3-2 Round of 16 triumph at the Mexican City Stadium. A high-tempo encounter erupted into pure tactical anarchy during the back half when English centre-back Jarell Quansah received a direct red card after a lengthy review by the video assistant referee.

Thomas Tuchel’s tactical soldiers exhibited disciplined, stoic defence, which secured their marginal advantage until Mexico striker Raul Jimenez converted a spot kick after English talisman Harry Kane stepped up to put away his own penalty, precipitating a thrilling, last-minute onslaught. Jordan Pickford was on hand to make numerous world-class saves throughout eleven additional minutes of added time as the Three Lions booked their ticket for a clash with Norwegian giants this coming Saturday in the quarter-finals.

Tournament: FIFA World Cup 2026 Knockout Phase

FIFA World Cup 2026 Knockout Phase Match Fixture: Mexico National Football Team Vs England National Football Team Round Of 16

Mexico National Football Team Vs England National Football Team Round Of 16 Match Venue: Mexico City Stadium Estadio Azteca

Mexico City Stadium Estadio Azteca Date: Monday, July 6 2026

Monday, July 6 2026 Match Time: 6:30 AM IST Kickoff Following Weather Delay

6:30 AM IST Kickoff Following Weather Delay Final Result: England wins 3-2 to advance directly into the final eight bracket

Jude Bellingham Quickfire Double Stuns The Azteca Crowd

The initial half of this historic knockout tie was completely defined by the individual brilliance of Jude Bellingham, who single-handedly turned the local carnival atmosphere into absolute silence. After absorbing heavy rotational pressing from the Mexican midfield lines, England struck with precision when the young playmaker climbed highest to redirect a beautiful header into the bottom corner in the 36th minute.

And before the hosts could even recompose their defensive unit mentally, the English phenomenon bagged his brace – just 98 seconds later – after a perfect through pass by Harry Kane that made it 0-2. Although Julin Quiones, the key man for El Tri, offered a response with a slide-in after a fantastic build-up and slide pass that went past Jordan Pickford to reduce the deficit to one, Bellingham’s brace did give them tactical initiative in a crazy 45 minutes that ensued.

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