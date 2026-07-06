LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ayodhya temple funds controversy multi-storey chawl fifa diljit dosanjh CBSE 10th result delay csam aamir khan Chemical Tanker Indian student drowns in Leipzig Alexandra Eala camilo vargas colombia stats benjamin netanyahu Ayodhya temple funds controversy multi-storey chawl fifa diljit dosanjh CBSE 10th result delay csam aamir khan Chemical Tanker Indian student drowns in Leipzig Alexandra Eala camilo vargas colombia stats benjamin netanyahu Ayodhya temple funds controversy multi-storey chawl fifa diljit dosanjh CBSE 10th result delay csam aamir khan Chemical Tanker Indian student drowns in Leipzig Alexandra Eala camilo vargas colombia stats benjamin netanyahu Ayodhya temple funds controversy multi-storey chawl fifa diljit dosanjh CBSE 10th result delay csam aamir khan Chemical Tanker Indian student drowns in Leipzig Alexandra Eala camilo vargas colombia stats benjamin netanyahu
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ayodhya temple funds controversy multi-storey chawl fifa diljit dosanjh CBSE 10th result delay csam aamir khan Chemical Tanker Indian student drowns in Leipzig Alexandra Eala camilo vargas colombia stats benjamin netanyahu Ayodhya temple funds controversy multi-storey chawl fifa diljit dosanjh CBSE 10th result delay csam aamir khan Chemical Tanker Indian student drowns in Leipzig Alexandra Eala camilo vargas colombia stats benjamin netanyahu Ayodhya temple funds controversy multi-storey chawl fifa diljit dosanjh CBSE 10th result delay csam aamir khan Chemical Tanker Indian student drowns in Leipzig Alexandra Eala camilo vargas colombia stats benjamin netanyahu Ayodhya temple funds controversy multi-storey chawl fifa diljit dosanjh CBSE 10th result delay csam aamir khan Chemical Tanker Indian student drowns in Leipzig Alexandra Eala camilo vargas colombia stats benjamin netanyahu
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > FIFA World Cup 2026: Erling Haaland Fires Norway Past Brazil, Neymar In Tears After Shock Round Of 16 Exit

FIFA World Cup 2026: Erling Haaland Fires Norway Past Brazil, Neymar In Tears After Shock Round Of 16 Exit

Erling Haaland scored a stunning brace as Norway defeated Brazil 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 to reach the quarter-finals. Neymar netted a late penalty, while Haaland joined Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in the Golden Boot race.

Erling Haaland scored a brace as Norway qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals. Image Credit X/@nfflandslag
Erling Haaland scored a brace as Norway qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals. Image Credit X/@nfflandslag

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-07-06 04:28 IST

Norway national football team vs Brazil national football team: Erling Haaland was once again the hero for Norway as the forward scored a brace to put his team into the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, Brazil faced their first Round of 16 exit in the World Cup since 1990. After 79 minutes, Haaland used every inch of his 6-foot-5-inch body to head in the first goal before blasting home a shot from distance, as Norway ignored the heat and noise despite being greatly outnumbered by their supporters in what felt like a sauna.

Neymar scores consolation goal in injury time

Neymar’s penalty deep into stoppage time was little consolation for Brazil. He became only the second player for the five-time champions to have scored in four different World Cups, but it would not mean too much for the winger who was in tears after the full-time whistle was blown. 

You Might Be Interested In

Erling Haaland spices FIFA World Cup Golden Boot race

Haaland pulled level with Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot race with his second goal, his seventh of the tournament. Playing in his first FIFA World Cup, the Manchester City forward has scored in each of his first four games. He did not play the final group stage game against France; otherwise, he could have very well been leading the goal-scoring charts.

Bruno Guimaraes misses penalty early in first half

The momentum appeared in Brazil’s favour at the start, as Kristoffer Ajer conceded an early penalty with a foolish challenge on Matheus Cunha after 13 minutes. But the Brazilian fans were left scratching their heads as Guimaraes stepped up to take the kick instead of Vinicius Junior and that confusion turned to exasperation when Orjan Nyland dived left to save the penalty.

Norway coach Stale Solbakken replaced both wingers after halftime, sending on Andreas Schjelderup and Oscar Bobb, a masterstroke that gave Haaland the supporting cast he needed to put on a show.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Erling Haaland scores brace to send Norway to Quarter-Finals

The Manchester City striker was a full head above the Brazilian defenders as he headed in the opener from a superb cross by Schjelderup.

Eleven minutes later, Schjelderup again teed up Haaland, who appeared exhausted but found enough strength to fire in an unstoppable strike from outside the box as Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti sat grim-faced in the dugout.

Neymar’s penalty 10 minutes into added time did little to change it. Norway will play Mexico or England in the quarter-finals.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Confirms Retirement After FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal Legend Set for Final World Cup Journey

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

FIFA World Cup 2026: Erling Haaland Fires Norway Past Brazil, Neymar In Tears After Shock Round Of 16 Exit

RELATED News

Cristiano Ronaldo Confirms Retirement After FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal Legend Set for Final World Cup Journey

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Records: Australia Win Title, Beth Mooney Shines, Shree Charani Leads Wicket Tally

Australia Women Beat England Women To Win ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield Star At Lord’s

Jurgen Klopp Set To Become Germany Football Team Head Coach After FIFA World Cup 2026 Debacle

ENG-W vs AUS-W Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final Match Between England Women and Australia Women?

LATEST NEWS

Ram Temple Donation Row: Uddhav Thackeray Launches Ram Raksha Agitation, Accuses BJP of Misusing Hindutva

Why Is Jr NTR-Trivikram’s Film Facing Backlash? Seeman Warns Of ‘Severe Repercussions’, Demands Ban

After India’s Got Latent 2, Samay Raina Books Entire Theatre For Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Alpha

Monsoon Mayhem: Six Killed as Four-Storey Chawl Collapses in Mumbai’s Mankhurd Amid Heavy Rain

What Did Diljit Dosanjh Say After Satluj Was Removed From ZEE5? Actor Shares Emotional Post

Matrimonial Scam: Fake ‘Millionaire’ Booked for Allegedly Assaulting Woman, Cheating Her of Rs 41 Lakh

Minor Girl Dies After Suspected Assault; Mob Beats Man to Death for ‘Involvement’ in Crime in West Bengal’s Baruipur

Nora Fatehi Gets Emotional As Indian Fans Cheer For Morocco At FIFA World Cup: ‘It Brought Tears To My Eyes’

Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj Removed From ZEE5 India Days After Release; Platform Issues Statement

Hoshiarpur Central Jail Case: Officials Arrested for Allegedly Running Drug, Mobile Smuggling Network Inside Jail

FIFA World Cup 2026: Erling Haaland Fires Norway Past Brazil, Neymar In Tears After Shock Round Of 16 Exit

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

FIFA World Cup 2026: Erling Haaland Fires Norway Past Brazil, Neymar In Tears After Shock Round Of 16 Exit

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

FIFA World Cup 2026: Erling Haaland Fires Norway Past Brazil, Neymar In Tears After Shock Round Of 16 Exit
FIFA World Cup 2026: Erling Haaland Fires Norway Past Brazil, Neymar In Tears After Shock Round Of 16 Exit
FIFA World Cup 2026: Erling Haaland Fires Norway Past Brazil, Neymar In Tears After Shock Round Of 16 Exit
FIFA World Cup 2026: Erling Haaland Fires Norway Past Brazil, Neymar In Tears After Shock Round Of 16 Exit

QUICK LINKS