FIFA World Cup 2026: Erling Haaland Jokes Lionel Messi is ‘Never Letting Me Touch’ The Golden Boot After Argentina’s 3-1 Win Over Jordan

The FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage has delivered plenty of elite goals on the pitch, but Manchester City and Norway striker Erling Haaland is proving to be just as wildly entertaining away from the direct action. As international squads traverse North America between matches, the prolific 25-year-old forward has gone completely viral on social media for reacting to his primary Golden Boot rival, Lionel Messi, with a piece of brilliant, self-deprecating humor.

Sharing an in-flight airplane selfie with his 2.5 million Snapchat followers, Haaland attached a screenshot tracking the tournament’s live top-scorer standings. He added the laugh-out-loud caption: “Messi is never letting me touch the World Cup golden boot,” complete with multiple crying-laughing emojis.

🚨📲 Erling Haaland on Snapchat: Messi is never letting me touch the World Cup golden boot 😂 pic.twitter.com/WXNd3PWy7K — Playmaker (@Playmaker8u) June 28, 2026

The casual joke highlights the fascinating contrast of Haaland’s current tournament reality. While the physical frontman scores goals at an unprecedented rate for his club, his native Norway has endured a long, painful absence from the global stage, failing to qualify for a World Cup tournament since 1998. By contrast, Messi—the architect of Argentina’s iconic 2022 triumph in Qatar—continues to function as the structural benchmark of the sport, setting the tournament pace once again.

The viral post was specifically triggered after Messi netted a breathtaking free-kick against Jordan to drag his tournament tally up to a leading six goals, simultaneously extending the men’s all-time tournament scoring record with 19 career goals. Haaland, however, is firmly in the rearview mirror. Making his tournament debut, the Norwegian talisman has been spectacular, scoring a double against Iraq and another clutch brace against Senegal to push Norway into the direct qualification phase with four goals to his name.

For fans following along, Haaland’s social media accounts have transformed into an unexpected highlight of the summer. He has regularly posted like a casual tourist, sharing filters and walking through New York City undetected. Yet behind the relaxed humor, the competitive fire remains burning. With the historic knockout phase ready to kick off across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, Haaland’s playful nod to Messi highlights a box-office Golden Boot race that is just getting started.