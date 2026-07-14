FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Grass Up For Sale Starting From ₹43,000 Onwards, FIFA Selling Most Expensive Pieces At 2.87 Lakhs: Check Details

In what is being labeled as the ultimate sports merchandise commercialization, football’s global governing body, FIFA, has announced that it will sell physical pieces of the pitch from the upcoming 2026 World Cup Final. Fans looking to own a literal slice of football history can purchase segments of the turf from the New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium), with entry-level pieces priced at USD 450 (approximately ₹43,000). For high-rolling collectors, the most premium tier—the “Hero Edition”—is being retailed at a staggering USD 3,000 (approximately ₹2.87 lakhs).

The lucrative merchandise initiative has drawn widespread attention, coming amidst ongoing scrutiny regarding exorbitant ticket pricing for the North American tournament. According to listings on FIFA’s official digital store, the grassroots memorabilia will be distributed across four distinct tiers, with each limited to exactly 2,026 individual pieces. If all items sell out completely, the governing body is projected to generate more than USD 11.2 million (approx. ₹93 crore) in pure souvenir revenue.

The base packages will feature a fragment of the July 19 final playing surface permanently preserved inside a high-end display case. To prevent counterfeits, the package includes a sleek USB keepsake containing an exclusivity and authenticity film, all presented in a luxury hinged shoulder box. The ultra-expensive ₹2.87 Lakh tier ups the ante, bundling a 3×3 inch section of the grass alongside a gold-etched metal replica ticket, a miniature tournament final ball, and a crystal-cut glass World Cup trophy.

However, ordinary fans across global markets like India face restrictions. FIFA is currently restricting all shipping addresses exclusively to the United States and Europe, with orders explicitly scheduled to dispatch only after the final whistle blow.

The decision to monetize the turf comes wrapped in mechanical controversy. The host stadium usually features an artificial surface for NFL games. FIFA replaced it with a temporary natural grass surface grown in North Carolina, which has drawn sharp criticism from players and managers alike over its uneven texture and poor quality during early rounds. Despite the pitch complaints, multi-millionaire enthusiasts are expected to race against time to snap up the limited-edition grass pieces, cementing this as one of the most unique and expensive sports collectibles ever offered.