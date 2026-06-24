FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: What Role Will Donald Trump Play at The Trophy Ceremony? Gianni Infantino Reveals Plan

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CUET-UG 2026 test iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines CUET-UG 2026 test iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines CUET-UG 2026 test iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines CUET-UG 2026 test iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CUET-UG 2026 test iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines CUET-UG 2026 test iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines CUET-UG 2026 test iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines CUET-UG 2026 test iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: What Role Will Donald Trump Play at The Trophy Ceremony? Gianni Infantino Reveals Plan

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: What Role Will Donald Trump Play at The Trophy Ceremony? Gianni Infantino Reveals Plan

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has revealed that United States President Donald Trump will play a prominent role during the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at MetLife Stadium in New York. The announcement confirms Trump's presence at one of the biggest sporting events in the world. Here's what Infantino said and the role Trump is set to perform on football's grandest stage.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: What Role Will Donald Trump Play at The Trophy Ceremony? Gianni Infantino Reveals Plan (Image Source: X)
FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: What Role Will Donald Trump Play at The Trophy Ceremony? Gianni Infantino Reveals Plan (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Wed 2026-06-24 18:48 IST

Ahead of the eagerly awaited grand finale, FIFA President Gianni Infantino has recently announced that the President of the United States of America (POTUS), Donald Trump, would be joining him in presenting the World Cup 2026 trophy to the winning team of the tournament on the final day at MetLife Stadium in New York on June 19, 2026 (June 20 in India). 

Gianni Infantino Confirms Joint Presentation Plans During Live Television Interview

Details of the closing ceremony have finally surfaced during an exchange with the American president, where Infantino praised the American administrator: “I have worked and still am working hand-in-hand with this President,” Infantino said live on Fox News this morning. “He will watch the final with me in the stadium before we go on the pitch together and hand over the trophy.”

You Might Be Interested In

“We will be together with the president enjoying the final and handing the trophy to the winner, of course, together.”

FIFA World Cup 2026: MetLife Stadium Prepares For Unprecedented Security Measures Ahead Of Championship Finale

The decided appearance of the sitting American president on the last day, July 19th, has had the regional organising committees as well as federal entities ramping up operations. Safety organisers are already designing large-scale security parameters around the New York Metropolitan area location after experiencing visiting recent high-profile sports tournaments for which the sitting US president was present, such as the US Open tennis and the NBA Finals.

The extended tournament taking place at various venues throughout the United States, as well as in Mexico and Canada, now stands on solid ground as a colossal focus of sporting and political activities on July 19th at the culmination in New York City.

Also Read – Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reacts to Brother Ashirwad’s Record-Breaking Hundred; Scores 168 Off 119 Balls With 19 Fours, 6 Sixes

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: What Role Will Donald Trump Play at The Trophy Ceremony? Gianni Infantino Reveals Plan
Tags: Chelsea FCdonald trumpfifa security protocolFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026Gianni InfantinoMetLife StadiumNew Jerseynew yorkus soccerworld cup final ticketsworld cup highlights

RELATED News

Rohit Sharma Conferred With Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu; Ex India Captain’s First Reaction Wins Hearts

Rishabh Pant’s First Reaction Goes Viral on LSG Exit, Pens Farewell Message Ahead of Delhi Capitals IPL 2027 Return

IND vs IRE: Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Is Unlikely To Make His India Debut In 1st T20I? Reason Revealed

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi at FIFA World Cup 2026? How Portugal And Argentina Could Set up Historic Quarter-Final Clash

No 2027 ODI World Cup For Rohit Sharma? England Series Could be Former Captain’s Last as Yashasvi Jaiswal Factor Weighs in For India

LATEST NEWS

Did Rajinikanth Ignore CM Vijay’s Birthday? Superstar Finally Responds

Telecom Licensing Ends: How Will New Rules Reshape India?

Iran Rejects US Oversight Of Frozen Funds

Who Played Ranga And Billa In Raakh? Meet IMDb’s New Breakout Stars

Professor Lost ₹1.1 Crore: How Police Recovered It?

Tejas Express Passenger Finds Dead Fly In Veg Biryani

Why Did Malala Yousafzai Slam EU-Taliban Talks?

Who Is Dheeraj Dhoopar? Kundali Bhagya Star Confirmed For Lock Upp Season 2

Closeup Love Tunes recognised by Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records

Passport Isn't Citizenship Proof? Which Documents Confirm Indian Citizenship?

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: What Role Will Donald Trump Play at The Trophy Ceremony? Gianni Infantino Reveals Plan

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: What Role Will Donald Trump Play at The Trophy Ceremony? Gianni Infantino Reveals Plan

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: What Role Will Donald Trump Play at The Trophy Ceremony? Gianni Infantino Reveals Plan
FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: What Role Will Donald Trump Play at The Trophy Ceremony? Gianni Infantino Reveals Plan
FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: What Role Will Donald Trump Play at The Trophy Ceremony? Gianni Infantino Reveals Plan
FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: What Role Will Donald Trump Play at The Trophy Ceremony? Gianni Infantino Reveals Plan

QUICK LINKS