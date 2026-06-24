FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: What Role Will Donald Trump Play at The Trophy Ceremony? Gianni Infantino Reveals Plan

Ahead of the eagerly awaited grand finale, FIFA President Gianni Infantino has recently announced that the President of the United States of America (POTUS), Donald Trump, would be joining him in presenting the World Cup 2026 trophy to the winning team of the tournament on the final day at MetLife Stadium in New York on June 19, 2026 (June 20 in India).

Gianni Infantino Confirms Joint Presentation Plans During Live Television Interview

Details of the closing ceremony have finally surfaced during an exchange with the American president, where Infantino praised the American administrator: “I have worked and still am working hand-in-hand with this President,” Infantino said live on Fox News this morning. “He will watch the final with me in the stadium before we go on the pitch together and hand over the trophy.”

🚨🏆 OFFICIAL: Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino to handle World Cup trophy to the winners in New York on final day. “We will be together with the president enjoying the final and handing the trophy to the winner, of course, together”, says Gianni Infantino. pic.twitter.com/KX10LDQFLR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2026

“We will be together with the president enjoying the final and handing the trophy to the winner, of course, together.”

FIFA World Cup 2026: MetLife Stadium Prepares For Unprecedented Security Measures Ahead Of Championship Finale

The decided appearance of the sitting American president on the last day, July 19th, has had the regional organising committees as well as federal entities ramping up operations. Safety organisers are already designing large-scale security parameters around the New York Metropolitan area location after experiencing visiting recent high-profile sports tournaments for which the sitting US president was present, such as the US Open tennis and the NBA Finals.

Donald Trump y Gianni Infantino entregarán el trofeo de la Copa del Mundo a los campeones en Nueva York la jornada final. “Estaremos junto al presidente disfrutando de la final y, por supuesto, entregando el trofeo al ganador juntos”, declaró Gianni Infantino. pic.twitter.com/dqehNYqCn4 — Palo Justo (@PaloJusto) June 24, 2026

The extended tournament taking place at various venues throughout the United States, as well as in Mexico and Canada, now stands on solid ground as a colossal focus of sporting and political activities on July 19th at the culmination in New York City.

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