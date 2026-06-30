LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
diesel Ayodhya bar Hombale Films Jr NTR Mumbai harassment Chambal dacoit Aishwarya rai Public Safety Bill faridabad germany shooting Indian Air Force Akal Takht Gold news anushka sharma diesel Ayodhya bar Hombale Films Jr NTR Mumbai harassment Chambal dacoit Aishwarya rai Public Safety Bill faridabad germany shooting Indian Air Force Akal Takht Gold news anushka sharma diesel Ayodhya bar Hombale Films Jr NTR Mumbai harassment Chambal dacoit Aishwarya rai Public Safety Bill faridabad germany shooting Indian Air Force Akal Takht Gold news anushka sharma diesel Ayodhya bar Hombale Films Jr NTR Mumbai harassment Chambal dacoit Aishwarya rai Public Safety Bill faridabad germany shooting Indian Air Force Akal Takht Gold news anushka sharma
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
diesel Ayodhya bar Hombale Films Jr NTR Mumbai harassment Chambal dacoit Aishwarya rai Public Safety Bill faridabad germany shooting Indian Air Force Akal Takht Gold news anushka sharma diesel Ayodhya bar Hombale Films Jr NTR Mumbai harassment Chambal dacoit Aishwarya rai Public Safety Bill faridabad germany shooting Indian Air Force Akal Takht Gold news anushka sharma diesel Ayodhya bar Hombale Films Jr NTR Mumbai harassment Chambal dacoit Aishwarya rai Public Safety Bill faridabad germany shooting Indian Air Force Akal Takht Gold news anushka sharma diesel Ayodhya bar Hombale Films Jr NTR Mumbai harassment Chambal dacoit Aishwarya rai Public Safety Bill faridabad germany shooting Indian Air Force Akal Takht Gold news anushka sharma
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > FIFA World Cup 2026: Gabriel Martinelli And Casemiro Rescue Brazil To Secure Dramatic 3-1 Knockout Win Over Japan in Round Of 32

FIFA World Cup 2026: Gabriel Martinelli And Casemiro Rescue Brazil To Secure Dramatic 3-1 Knockout Win Over Japan in Round Of 32

The Brazil national football team has advanced to the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup 2026 following a dramatic 3-1 comeback victory over the Japan national football team at the Houston Stadium. Midfielder Kaishū Sano gave the Samurai Blue a shock first-half lead before veteran Casemiro equalised with a powerful header, setting the stage for a dramatic 95th-minute winner from Gabriel Martinelli and a late third goal to seal the qualification spot.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Gabriel Martinelli And Casemiro Rescue Brazil To Secure Dramatic 3-1 Knockout Win Over Japan in Round Of 32 (Image Source: X)
FIFA World Cup 2026: Gabriel Martinelli And Casemiro Rescue Brazil To Secure Dramatic 3-1 Knockout Win Over Japan in Round Of 32 (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Tue 2026-06-30 01:02 IST

Brazil national football team, the five-time World Champions, have produced a cracking second-half onslaught to prevent what would have been the tournament’s biggest upset, sealing their spot in the next round. Veteran composure and late attacking firepower saw the South Americans steal a dramatic 3-1 victory against the Japan national football team, who defended brilliantly on their own clock against the powerhouse at Houston Stadium in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 matchup. Carlo Ancelotti witnessed tactical tweaks that entirely altered the flow of the game as Samurai Blue had managed to pin back the South Americans against a well-set-out and solid low block in the first half.

Kaishū Sano Stuns Brazilians With First Half Opener

The strategic structural formations helped Asian titans the Asian giants early on, with manager Hajime Moriyasu using a tight defensive bloc to stifle the necessary attacking areas for the brilliant Vinicius Junior. In the 29th minute, Japan took advantage of a loose transitional moment in midfield when the outstanding Kaish Sano was in possession before the midfielder guided a fine right-footed effort over the onrushing Alisson to put his country ahead on freak circumstances. Under the dome, the tension and stakes were high with Kaish Sano picking up a 12th caution within 20 minutes, followed shortly by a yellow for Brazil central midfielder Casemiro. It failed to really penetrate the defensive block until the half, with Brazil frequently playing into a wall of blue.

Casemiro And Gabriel Martinelli Lead Explosive Second Half Resurgence

Brazil needed this life-support, and a 56th-minute experienced player, Casemiro, headed home perfectly into the throng within the box, putting the score to 1-1. With the game heading toward extra time, a substitution from the coach saw Gabriel Martinelli emerge the hero for Brazil, who slid home his winning goal in the 95th minute (90+5’) after beating off his marker. Brazil sealed the victory with a killer counter after Japan had gambled their entire side up-front for one last attack, placing the winning goal at the official 3-1, in the dying seconds of the game.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

FIFA World Cup 2026: Gabriel Martinelli And Casemiro Rescue Brazil To Secure Dramatic 3-1 Knockout Win Over Japan in Round Of 32
Tags: Brazil vs Japancarlo ancelottiCasemiroFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026Gabriel MartinelliHouston Stadium World CupLive Soccer UpdatesMatch ReportRound of 32

RELATED News

LA Olympics 2028 Cricket Qualification Explained: IOC Approves Pathway as Cricket Returns to Olympic Games After 128 Years

“Cannot Leave Sanju Samson”: Ryan Ten Doeschate Explains Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Must Wait More For T20I Debut

‘Play Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Against England’: Former India Legend, Sunil Gavaskar Backs Teenage Prodigy’s Debut

US Open 2026 Final: Kidambi Srikanth Finishes Runner-Up After Three-Game Battle Against Su Li-yang In Fullerton

Cape Verde Captain Ryan Mendes Faces Rape Allegations Ahead of Argentina Clash in FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32

LATEST NEWS

Why Are Akanksha Chamola And Gaurav Khanna Getting Divorced? Actress Reveals The Reason

Is Sunny Deol Recreating His ‘Damini’ Magic In Netflix’s Ikka? Trailer Sparks Nostalgia

Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’ Gets CBFC Clearance; Runtime, UA 16+ Rating And Plot Details Revealed

BTS’ Jungkook Reveals Why He Feels ‘Like I’m Dying’ At Public Events

Centre To Lift Petrol And Diesel Sale Curbs From July 1 As Fuel Supplies Stabilise

Ayodhya Bar Asks Champat Rai To Leave Town Within Three Days: Why Has It Taken This Stand?

Suriya Reunites With Jai Bhim Director TJ Gnanavel For Hombale Films New Project, Here Is What We Know

Jr. NTR And Trivikram Srinivas Reunite For New Pan-India Epic; Fans Spot A Lord Murugan Connection

‘Maybe It Was The Welcome Into Womanhood’: Mumbai Trans Woman Shares Disturbing Harassment Incident

Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Visits New Mangalore Port Authority; Reviews Operations and Launches Key Development Initiatives

FIFA World Cup 2026: Gabriel Martinelli And Casemiro Rescue Brazil To Secure Dramatic 3-1 Knockout Win Over Japan in Round Of 32

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

FIFA World Cup 2026: Gabriel Martinelli And Casemiro Rescue Brazil To Secure Dramatic 3-1 Knockout Win Over Japan in Round Of 32

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

FIFA World Cup 2026: Gabriel Martinelli And Casemiro Rescue Brazil To Secure Dramatic 3-1 Knockout Win Over Japan in Round Of 32
FIFA World Cup 2026: Gabriel Martinelli And Casemiro Rescue Brazil To Secure Dramatic 3-1 Knockout Win Over Japan in Round Of 32
FIFA World Cup 2026: Gabriel Martinelli And Casemiro Rescue Brazil To Secure Dramatic 3-1 Knockout Win Over Japan in Round Of 32
FIFA World Cup 2026: Gabriel Martinelli And Casemiro Rescue Brazil To Secure Dramatic 3-1 Knockout Win Over Japan in Round Of 32

QUICK LINKS