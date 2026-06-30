FIFA World Cup 2026: Gabriel Martinelli And Casemiro Rescue Brazil To Secure Dramatic 3-1 Knockout Win Over Japan in Round Of 32

Brazil national football team, the five-time World Champions, have produced a cracking second-half onslaught to prevent what would have been the tournament’s biggest upset, sealing their spot in the next round. Veteran composure and late attacking firepower saw the South Americans steal a dramatic 3-1 victory against the Japan national football team, who defended brilliantly on their own clock against the powerhouse at Houston Stadium in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 matchup. Carlo Ancelotti witnessed tactical tweaks that entirely altered the flow of the game as Samurai Blue had managed to pin back the South Americans against a well-set-out and solid low block in the first half.

Kaishū Sano Stuns Brazilians With First Half Opener

The strategic structural formations helped Asian titans the Asian giants early on, with manager Hajime Moriyasu using a tight defensive bloc to stifle the necessary attacking areas for the brilliant Vinicius Junior. In the 29th minute, Japan took advantage of a loose transitional moment in midfield when the outstanding Kaish Sano was in possession before the midfielder guided a fine right-footed effort over the onrushing Alisson to put his country ahead on freak circumstances. Under the dome, the tension and stakes were high with Kaish Sano picking up a 12th caution within 20 minutes, followed shortly by a yellow for Brazil central midfielder Casemiro. It failed to really penetrate the defensive block until the half, with Brazil frequently playing into a wall of blue.

Casemiro And Gabriel Martinelli Lead Explosive Second Half Resurgence

Brazil needed this life-support, and a 56th-minute experienced player, Casemiro, headed home perfectly into the throng within the box, putting the score to 1-1. With the game heading toward extra time, a substitution from the coach saw Gabriel Martinelli emerge the hero for Brazil, who slid home his winning goal in the 95th minute (90+5’) after beating off his marker. Brazil sealed the victory with a killer counter after Japan had gambled their entire side up-front for one last attack, placing the winning goal at the official 3-1, in the dying seconds of the game.