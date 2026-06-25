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Home > Sports News > FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Rankings On 25th June: Lionel Messi Leads Charge; Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland Play Catch-Up

FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Rankings On 25th June: Lionel Messi Leads Charge; Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland Play Catch-Up

The race for the global goalscoring crown is heating up! Review the latest stats and standings as elite forwards try to chase down a historic milestone leader.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Rankings On 25th June: Lionel Messi Leads Charge; Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland Play Catch-Up. Photo X
FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Rankings On 25th June: Lionel Messi Leads Charge; Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland Play Catch-Up. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Thu 2026-06-25 16:54 IST

The battle for the prestigious Golden Boot at the FIFA World Cup 2026 is heating up. As of June 25, familiar brilliance and a relentless generation of chasing superstars are dictating the tournament’s scoring charts. Now at the very top of the individual standings is defending champ and Argentine maestro Lionel Messi, who has used the group stage as a weapon to totally rewrite the record books of international football.

Messi’s Record-Breaking Masterclass

It has been anything but cinematic for 39-year-old Messi this season. He opened his World Cup account with a stunning hat-trick against Algeria in Arlington, Texas, the oldest player in tournament history to net a treble. He followed that up with a vital brace in a 2-0 victory over Austria in Dallas.

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Messi has scored five goals in his first two games, leading the race for the 2026 Golden Boot and passing German legend Miroslav Klose as the all-time leading goal scorer in men’s FIFA World Cup history with 18 goals.

The Chasing Pack: Mbappe, Haaland, and Vinicius Jr.

The Argentine icon has set the pace alight but a golden generation of striking talent refuses to let him walk away with the award uncontested. Kylian Mbappé of France and Norway’s Erling Haaland are right behind with 4 goals each leading the immediate chase.

Mbappé has been keeping Les Bleus running at full speed, matching Messi’s pressure with a magnificent brace against Iraq to keep alive his own quest for historical scoring metrics. Meanwhile, Erling Haaland has made his mark on the world stage in emphatic fashion. The Manchester City forward is the sixth player in World Cup history to score a brace in both his first two appearances at the tournament, and his consecutive braces against his group rivals saw Norway secure their spot in the knockouts.

Joining them on the four-goal mark is Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior. The mercurial Brazilian striker shot up the charts after his scintillating first-half double against Scotland in Miami, formally cementing his argument for the upper echelon of tournament finishers.

The Dark Horses

Just behind the big boys, Germany’s Deniz Undav and Canada’s Jonathan David remain dangerous outsiders with 3 goals apiece. Once the tournament moves into the high-pressure, do-or-die knockout stage, there’s no margin for error. Lionel Messi is the benchmark at the moment but the explosive form of Mbappé, Haaland and Vinicius guarantees a golden boot duel for the ages, right down to the wire, in 2026.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Rankings As On 25th June

Rank Player Team Goals
1 Lionel Messi Argentina 5
2 Erling Haaland Norway 4
3 Kylian Mbappé France 4
4 Vinícius Júnior Brazil 4
5 Deniz Undav Germany 3
6 Ismael Saibari Morocco 3
7 Johan Manzambi Switzerland 3
8 Jonathan David Canada 3
9 Matheus Cunha Brazil 3

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Rankings On 25th June: Lionel Messi Leads Charge; Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland Play Catch-Up
Tags: Deniz Undav Germany goals listErling Haaland tournament goal recordFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot rankingsinternational tournament individual awards standingsJonathan David Canada football newsKylian Mbappe top scorer statsLionel Messi World Cup goals tallyMiroslav Klose all time goal recordVinicius Junior Golden Boot climbWorld Cup group stage top scorers

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Rankings On 25th June: Lionel Messi Leads Charge; Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland Play Catch-Up

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Rankings On 25th June: Lionel Messi Leads Charge; Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland Play Catch-Up
FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Rankings On 25th June: Lionel Messi Leads Charge; Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland Play Catch-Up
FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Rankings On 25th June: Lionel Messi Leads Charge; Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland Play Catch-Up
FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Rankings On 25th June: Lionel Messi Leads Charge; Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland Play Catch-Up

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