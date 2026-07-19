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Home > Sports News > FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Rankings On July 18 After France vs England: Kylian Mbappe Becomes Stand-Alone Top Scorer | Check Top 5 List

FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Rankings On July 18 After France vs England: Kylian Mbappe Becomes Stand-Alone Top Scorer | Check Top 5 List

FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot rankings updated July 18! Kylian Mbappé moves to 10 goals after a thriller vs England, pulling clear of Lionel Messi. Check the top 5.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Rankings On July 18 After France vs England: Kylian Mbappe Becomes Stand-Alone Top Scorer | Check Top 5 List. Photo X
FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Rankings On July 18 After France vs England: Kylian Mbappe Becomes Stand-Alone Top Scorer | Check Top 5 List. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sun 2026-07-19 05:41 IST

The race for the prestigious FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot has reached its boiling point. Following a breathtaking, ten-goal blockbuster in the third-place play-off between France and England at the Miami Stadium, the scoring charts have been decisively rewritten. French captain Kylian Mbappé stole the global headlines on Saturday night, netting a magnificent second-half brace to pull ahead of his great rival Lionel Messi. In doing so, he has established himself as the stand-alone top scorer of the current tournament and secured historical soccer immortality.

Mbappé Rules the World Cup Record Books

Entering the third-place play-off tied with Lionel Messi at 8 goals apiece, Mbappé faced a steep challenge as England ruthlessly blitzed Les Bleus to build a 4-0 first-half lead. However, the 27-year-old forward single-handedly catalyzed an extraordinary French fightback after the interval. Mbappé struck cleanly in the 48th minute and followed up with a spectacular finish in the 66th minute to bring his tournament tally to an astonishing 10 goals.

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More than just taking the lead in the Golden Boot race, this critical brace propelled Mbappé to 22 career World Cup goals, officially making him the stand-alone all-time leading goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history. He moves directly past Messi, who briefly held the career crown earlier in the summer.

The Top 5 Golden Boot Standings

While England ultimately managed to edge out France 6-4 to take the bronze medal—bolstered by a brilliant Bukayo Saka hat-trick—the individual scoring leaderboard reflects an absolute collection of elite global talent.

Rank Player National Team Tournament Goals Status
1 Kylian Mbappé France 10 3rd Place
2 Lionel Messi Argentina 8 1 Match Remaining 
3 Erling Haaland Norway 7 Quarter-Finalist
4 Jude Bellingham England 7 3rd Place
4 Harry Kane England 6 3rd Place
4 Ousmane Dembélé France 6 3rd Plce

The Final Showdown Looming

With Mbappé hitting double digits, the pressure completely shifts to the legendary Lionel Messi. The Argentine icon has one final opportunity to respond on Sunday, as the defending champions square off against Spain in the high-stakes FIFA World Cup 2026 final. Messi needs a spectacular individual display, including at least a brace, to match Mbappé’s current tally.

Further down the top five rankings, England’s superstar duo of Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham finish their campaigns tied at 6 goals alongside France’s Ousmane Dembélé, after a tournament full of clinical performances. However, as the dust settles on an epic night in Florida, Kylian Mbappé sits comfortably on his golden throne, daring the rest of the world to catch him.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Rankings On July 18 After France vs England: Kylian Mbappe Becomes Stand-Alone Top Scorer | Check Top 5 List
Tags: Erling Haaland tournament standingsFIFA World Cup 2026FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot rankingsHarry Kane Jude Bellingham goalsKylian Mbappe top scorerLionel Messi Golden Boot trackerMbappe 10 goals World CupWorld Cup 2026 top scorers July 18World Cup top 5 goalscorers list

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Rankings On July 18 After France vs England: Kylian Mbappe Becomes Stand-Alone Top Scorer | Check Top 5 List
FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Rankings On July 18 After France vs England: Kylian Mbappe Becomes Stand-Alone Top Scorer | Check Top 5 List
FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Rankings On July 18 After France vs England: Kylian Mbappe Becomes Stand-Alone Top Scorer | Check Top 5 List
FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Rankings On July 18 After France vs England: Kylian Mbappe Becomes Stand-Alone Top Scorer | Check Top 5 List

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