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Home > Sports News > FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Rankings On July 2 After USA vs Bosnia: Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe Lead Charge, Harry Kane Plays Catch-Up | Top 5 List

FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Rankings On July 2 After USA vs Bosnia: Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe Lead Charge, Harry Kane Plays Catch-Up | Top 5 List

Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi dominate the race! Check out the updated FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot top 5 list as Harry Kane plays catch-up.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Rankings. Photo X
FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Rankings. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Thu 2026-07-02 12:04 IST

The battle for the coveted FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot has intensified as the tournament moves deeper into the high-stakes single-elimination rounds. After a rollercoaster Round of 32, which finished with the United States’ gritty 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in California, the world leaderboard has turned into an absolute heavyweight battle.

Footballing icons Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe continue to set the benchmark at the absolute pinnacle, and England’s talismanic captain Harry Kane has completely re-entered the conversation after a sensational, match-winning performance in Atlanta.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot, Top 5 Standings (As of July 2, 2026)

  • 1. Kylian Mbappe (France)

    • Goals: 6 | Assists: 2

    • Status: Active (Advanced to Round of 16)

  • 2. Lionel Messi (Argentina)

    • Goals: 6 | Assists: 0

    • Status: Active (Advanced to Round of 16)

  • 3. Erling Haaland (Norway)

    • Goals: 5 | Assists: 0

    • Status: Active (Advanced to Round of 16)

  • 4. Harry Kane (England)

    • Goals: 5 | Assists: 0

    • Status: Active (Advanced to Round of 16)

  • 5. Ousmane Dembele (France)

    • Goals: 4 | Assists: 2

    • Status: Active (Advanced to Round of 16)

Kylian Mbappe Boom

The Golden Boot holder, Kylian Mbappe, is literally in pole position thanks to FIFA’s official tiebreaker rules. The 27-year-old French captain is level with former PSG teammate Lionel Messi on six goals but ahead of his rival thanks to two tournament assists. Mbappes kept up his elite standards, scoring a clinical brace against Sweden in the opening phase of the knockouts, remarkably taking his career World Cup tally to 18 goals in just 18 appearances.

Lionel Messi Making the Most of It

Meanwhile, Argentina’s ageless maestro Lionel Messi sits comfortably at number two with six goals of his own. Messi’s bid to win the World Cup in successive years remains very much about his continued efficiency in the penalty area, after the recent record-breaking performance that saw him overtake Miroslav Klose’s legendary total of goals in World Cup football.

Harry Kane Giving A Tough Fight

England’s Harry Kane is the absolute wild card of the race. The Bayern Munich star was clinical in the second half as the hosts go into Wednesday’s high-pressure clash against DR Congo needing to make up ground. Kane hammered home a crucial brace to recover from an early setback, firing England to a 2-1 win and taking his tournament tally to five goals. The performance officially moved him past Brazilian icon Pelé’s historical World Cup goal tally and firmly put him in a position to shadow Haaland, Messi and Mbappé as the bracket narrows. Rounding out the top five is Ousmane Dembélé, who adds more firepower to France’s deadly frontline with four goals and two assists.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Rankings On July 2 After USA vs Bosnia: Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe Lead Charge, Harry Kane Plays Catch-Up | Top 5 List
Tags: Erling Haaland World Cup statsFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot standingsgolden boot leaderboard after round of 32Harry Kane goals vs DR CongoKylian Mbappe World Cup goals 2026Lionel Messi top scorer listmost goals in World Cup history MessiOusmane Dembele goals assists Francetop scorers World Cup July 2World Cup 2026 top scorers tiebreaker

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Rankings On July 2 After USA vs Bosnia: Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe Lead Charge, Harry Kane Plays Catch-Up | Top 5 List
FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Rankings On July 2 After USA vs Bosnia: Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe Lead Charge, Harry Kane Plays Catch-Up | Top 5 List
FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Rankings On July 2 After USA vs Bosnia: Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe Lead Charge, Harry Kane Plays Catch-Up | Top 5 List
FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Rankings On July 2 After USA vs Bosnia: Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe Lead Charge, Harry Kane Plays Catch-Up | Top 5 List

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