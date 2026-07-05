FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Rankings On July 5 After France vs Paraguay: Kylian Mbappe Matches Lionel Messi’s Tally After Round Of 16 | Check Top 5 List

The race for the coveted FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot has turned into a heavyweight clash. France’s superstar captain Kylian Mbappe has sensationally joined Argentina icon Lionel Messi at the top of the scoring chart. This high-stakes development follows on the heels of an exhausting, sweltering Round of 16 battle in Philadelphia, where France narrowly edged a resolutely resilient Paraguay side, 1-0.

Les Bleus struggled to find a creative spark in a fiery opening half against an ultra-defensive 5-4-1 Paraguayan structure in extreme 40-degree heat. The decisive match-winner came late, in the 70th minute, after winger Desire Doue won a key penalty in the box. Under immense pressure, Mbappe delivered, calmly converting his stutter-step penalty past Paraguay keeper Orlando Gill to send France into the quarterfinals.

Mbappe vs Messi: The Vanguard of the Frontline

It was Mbappe’s seventh goal of this tournament already, immediately cancelling out the brief lead Messi had conjured just 24 hours earlier against Cape Verde. According to official FIFA tournament regulations, if multiple goals-corers are tied on total goals, the individual with the highest assist tally is awarded the Golden Boot. And Mbappe is now in the driver’s seat, too, with two tournament assists to Messi’s one in such partnerships in previous tournaments.

The chasing pack is still close in the mathematical sense behind the absolute front-runners. Next up are England captain Harry Kane and deadly Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, both with five goals. Rounding out the top five is French winger Ousmane Dembele, who quietly adds four goals and a crucial pair of assists.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Top 5 Golden Boot Standings (As of July 5, 2026)

Rank Player Nation Goals Scored Assists 1 Kylian Mbappe France 7 2 2 Lionel Messi Argentina 7 1 3 Harry Kane England 5 0 4 Erling Haaland Norway 5 0 5 Ousmane Dembele France 4 2

And with France and Argentina both progressing in the business end of the tournament, this modern day goal-scoring rivalry is set to write its final and conclusive chapter.