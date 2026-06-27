FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Rankings On June 27: Lionel Messi Tops Charts; Ousmane Dembele Moves Up With Sensational Hattrick

FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Rankings On 27th June: The race for the coveted Golden Boot at the FIFA World Cup 2026 is now white-hot. There have been dramatic changes to the chart in the closing rounds of June after a sensational round of fixtures. An ageless icon still sets the benchmark at the top, and a spectacular individual masterclass from a French winger has completely reshuffled the chasing pack. This is one of the most open races for goalscorers in recent tournament history.

At the very top of the rankings is the legend that is Lionel Messi, who continues to defy time and expectation on the biggest stage. The Argentine maestro has been in red hot form, spearheading La Albiceleste’s attack with clinical precision. Messi continued his dominance in the tournament with a dazzling hat-trick against Algeria and soon added a vital brace in Argentina’s 2-0 win over Austria. Messi’s movement, positional awareness and flawless finishing has set a towering standard for any challenger looking to win the tournament’s top scorer award, with five goals to his name.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Goal-scoring Charts as on June 27

Lionel Messi (Argentina): 5 goals

Erling Haaland (Norway): 4 goals

Kylian Mbappe (France): 4 goals

Ousmane Dembele (France): 4 goals

Vinicius Junior (Brazil): 4 goals

But the headline of the day goes to France’s Ousmane Dembele who made a huge leap up the Golden Boot standings with a majestic display against Norway. The lightning quick forward netted a sensational hat-trick in a breathtaking first half display as he inspired Les Bleus to a comprehensive 4-1 win. Dembele opened his account in the 7th minute, doubled his tally in the 20th and completed his hat-trick by the 32nd minute, leaving the Norwegian defence in absolute tatters. That hat-trick in quick succession puts Dembele in the frame straight away and shows that there are so many ways to absolute devastation for the French attack.

Individual battles are mirrored in the drama of the pitch as the tournament reaches its business end. Messi has a one-goal advantage but the unexpected return to form of wingers such as Dembele means the Argentina captain cannot afford to rest on his laurels. One man-of-the-match performance can flip the script as the big boys sharpen their game plans for the pressure cooker of the knockout rounds. Messi is king for now but with Dembele opening his lethal account, the Golden Boot battle promises to produce fireworks in the coming days.