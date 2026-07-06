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Home > Sports News > FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Standings: Erling Haaland Joins Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe After Norway Beat Brazil

FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Standings: Erling Haaland Joins Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe After Norway Beat Brazil

FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot race heats up as Erling Haaland’s brace against Brazil sends Norway into the quarter-finals. Haaland joins Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe on seven goals, creating a historic three-way tie atop the Golden Boot standings.

Erling Haaland became the joint-highest scorer in the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a brace against Brazil. Image Credit: AFP
Erling Haaland became the joint-highest scorer in the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a brace against Brazil. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-07-06 04:45 IST

FIFA World Cup 2026, Golden Boot: Erling Haaland once again reminded us why he is the best goal-scorer among the current generation. The Norwegian forward scored a brace to lead his team to the quarter-finals as they defeated the five-time champions, Brazil, in the Round of 16. The number nine netted his seventh goal of the tournament and joined Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe at the top of the Golden Boot rankings. Notably, for the first time in FIFA World Cup history, there are three players to have scored seven goals in a single edition. 

Golden Boot Rankings: Most goals in FIFA World Cup 2026

Erling Haaland scored twice as Norway knocked Brazil out of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Manchester City forward, with his brace, now has the joint-most goals in the tournament, level with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. Here is the Golden Boot list of the players with the most goals in FIFA World Cup 2026: 

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  1. Lionel Messi (Argentina) – 7 Goals
  2. Erling Haaland (Norway) – 7 Goals
  3. Kylian Mbappe (France) – 7 Goals
  4. Harry Kane (England) – 5 Goals
  5. Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain) – 4 Goals
  6. Ousmane Dembele (France) – 4 Goals
  7. Vinicius Jr (Brazil) – 4 Goals

FIFA World Cup 2026: Erling Haaland Scores Brace Against Brazil

Erling Haaland carried on his goal-scoring form. The forward scored twice as Norway made it to their first quarter-final of any major tournament, let alone the FIFA World Cup. With his two goals, Norway shocked Brazil as the five-time champions crashed out in the Round of 16 of a FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1990. Neymar did score a consolation goal in the eighth minute of added injury time, but it was too little too late for the Selecao. Meanwhile, Haaland and his Vikings will now face the winner between England and Mexico in the Quarter-Final.

Has Lionel Messi ever won the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot?

No, Lionel Messi has never won the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot. However, the Argentine skipper has won the Golden Ball (awarded to the best player in the tournament) twice. Messi first won the coveted award in 2014 as Argentina finished as runner-up against Germany. The winger then won the award again as he lifted the trophy in 2022. 

Has Erling Haaland ever won the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot?

No, Erling Haaland has never won the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot. Notably, the Norwegian forward is playing in his first World Cup but is the joint-highest goal-scorer in the tournament along with Lionel Messi. Haaland has scored in each of his first four games so far in the FIFA World Cup.

Has Kylian Mbappe ever won the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot?

Yes, Kylian Mbappe has won the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot previously. The French captain scored eight goals in 2022 to win the award, which included a hat-trick in the final against Argentina. 

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Erling Haaland Fires Norway Past Brazil, Neymar In Tears After Shock Round Of 16 Exit

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Standings: Erling Haaland Joins Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe After Norway Beat Brazil
Tags: Erling HaalandFIFA World Cup 2026FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden BootGolden Boot rankingsGolden Boot standingsKylian Mbappelionel messi

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Standings: Erling Haaland Joins Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe After Norway Beat Brazil

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Standings: Erling Haaland Joins Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe After Norway Beat Brazil
FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Standings: Erling Haaland Joins Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe After Norway Beat Brazil
FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Standings: Erling Haaland Joins Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe After Norway Beat Brazil
FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Standings: Erling Haaland Joins Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe After Norway Beat Brazil

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