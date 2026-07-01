FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Standings: Kylian Mbappe Joins Lionel Messi at The Top, Erling Haaland Climbs to 2nd Position | Top 5 List

FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Standings: The race for the much-coveted Golden Boot at FIFA World Cup 2026 has turned tense with the conclusion of the high-octane Round of 32 games. The knockout stage has fully ramped up the statistical battle at the top of the tournament’s goal-scoring leaderboard with Mexico eliminating Ecuador in a clinical 2-0 victory at home on June 30. French talisman Kylian Mbappe and Norwegian powerhouse Erling Haaland have made definitive statements, completely reshaping the top rankings in the tournament.

Mbappe Catches Messi at the Top

Kylian Mbappe was in a class of his own, firing in a spectacular double on the way to Les Bleus’ commanding 3-0 win over Sweden in New Jersey. The two goals took Mbappe’s tournament tally to a staggering six goals, officially tying him with Argentine maestro Lionel Messi at the top of the Golden Boot standings.

Messi set the early pace with a trademark free-kick against Jordan in the group stage in his previous match but Mbappe is now in pole position. The Frenchman has two assists in the tournament, enough to keep him ahead of the Argentine, who has yet to record an assist in North America, as assists are the first tiebreaker for the Golden Boot award by FIFA.

Haaland Surges Into Second

Meanwhile, Norway sensation Erling Haaland has kept his nation’s dream run alive single-handedly. In his World Cup debut, Haaland scored a historic 86th-minute match-winner past Ivory Coast to give the Vikings a 2-1 win. The crucial strike was the Manchester City forward’s fifth of the competition, putting him clear of the chasing pack to take outright second place in the rankings.

Ousmane Dembele (France) and Vinicius Junior (Brazil) are both active threats in the race behind the top three, with four goals each, as their teams prepare for the demanding Round of 16 phase.

Now, with the tournament entering the knockout rounds, every single goal has historic significance. Messi has a game in hand against Cape Verde to try to take back the lead but Mbappe and Haaland are at the very top of their game and fans can expect a golden boot race for the ages.

World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Standings After Mexico vs Ecuador RO32

1. Kylian Mbappe (France) Goals: 6 Assists: 2 ( Current leader via the tournament tiebreaker.)

2. Lionel Messi (Argentina) Goals: 6 Assists: 0

3. Erling Haaland (Norway) Goals: 5 Assists: 0

4. Ousmane Dembele (France) Goals: 4 Assists: 2

5. Vinícius Junior (Brazil) Goals: 4 Assists: 1

