FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Standings: Kylian Mbappe Joins Lionel Messi at The Top, Erling Haaland Climbs to 2nd Position | Top 5 List

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chetan Chaudhary Ayush Malik case e20 death erling haaland world cup standings 125 days guaranteed employment akanksha chamola air travel Afghan Airstrike Ambala News Building collapse latest petrol diesel rateslatest petrol diesel rates commercial LPG cylinder Alexander Isak Sweden vs France 2026 Bollywood Paparazzi Chetan Chaudhary Ayush Malik case e20 death erling haaland world cup standings 125 days guaranteed employment akanksha chamola air travel Afghan Airstrike Ambala News Building collapse latest petrol diesel rateslatest petrol diesel rates commercial LPG cylinder Alexander Isak Sweden vs France 2026 Bollywood Paparazzi Chetan Chaudhary Ayush Malik case e20 death erling haaland world cup standings 125 days guaranteed employment akanksha chamola air travel Afghan Airstrike Ambala News Building collapse latest petrol diesel rateslatest petrol diesel rates commercial LPG cylinder Alexander Isak Sweden vs France 2026 Bollywood Paparazzi Chetan Chaudhary Ayush Malik case e20 death erling haaland world cup standings 125 days guaranteed employment akanksha chamola air travel Afghan Airstrike Ambala News Building collapse latest petrol diesel rateslatest petrol diesel rates commercial LPG cylinder Alexander Isak Sweden vs France 2026 Bollywood Paparazzi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chetan Chaudhary Ayush Malik case e20 death erling haaland world cup standings 125 days guaranteed employment akanksha chamola air travel Afghan Airstrike Ambala News Building collapse latest petrol diesel rateslatest petrol diesel rates commercial LPG cylinder Alexander Isak Sweden vs France 2026 Bollywood Paparazzi Chetan Chaudhary Ayush Malik case e20 death erling haaland world cup standings 125 days guaranteed employment akanksha chamola air travel Afghan Airstrike Ambala News Building collapse latest petrol diesel rateslatest petrol diesel rates commercial LPG cylinder Alexander Isak Sweden vs France 2026 Bollywood Paparazzi Chetan Chaudhary Ayush Malik case e20 death erling haaland world cup standings 125 days guaranteed employment akanksha chamola air travel Afghan Airstrike Ambala News Building collapse latest petrol diesel rateslatest petrol diesel rates commercial LPG cylinder Alexander Isak Sweden vs France 2026 Bollywood Paparazzi Chetan Chaudhary Ayush Malik case e20 death erling haaland world cup standings 125 days guaranteed employment akanksha chamola air travel Afghan Airstrike Ambala News Building collapse latest petrol diesel rateslatest petrol diesel rates commercial LPG cylinder Alexander Isak Sweden vs France 2026 Bollywood Paparazzi
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Standings: Kylian Mbappe Joins Lionel Messi at The Top, Erling Haaland Climbs to 2nd Position | Top 5 List

FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Standings: Kylian Mbappe Joins Lionel Messi at The Top, Erling Haaland Climbs to 2nd Position | Top 5 List

Kylian Mbappé joins Lionel Messi at the top! Check out the updated FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot standings as Erling Haaland climbs into second place.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Standings: Kylian Mbappe Joins Lionel Messi at The Top, Erling Haaland Climbs to Second | Top 5 List. Photo X
FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Standings: Kylian Mbappe Joins Lionel Messi at The Top, Erling Haaland Climbs to Second | Top 5 List. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-07-01 12:05 IST

FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Standings: The race for the much-coveted Golden Boot at FIFA World Cup 2026 has turned tense with the conclusion of the high-octane Round of 32 games. The knockout stage has fully ramped up the statistical battle at the top of the tournament’s goal-scoring leaderboard with Mexico eliminating Ecuador in a clinical 2-0 victory at home on June 30. French talisman Kylian Mbappe and Norwegian powerhouse Erling Haaland have made definitive statements, completely reshaping the top rankings in the tournament.

Mbappe Catches Messi at the Top

Kylian Mbappe was in a class of his own, firing in a spectacular double on the way to Les Bleus’ commanding 3-0 win over Sweden in New Jersey. The two goals took Mbappe’s tournament tally to a staggering six goals, officially tying him with Argentine maestro Lionel Messi at the top of the Golden Boot standings.

You Might Be Interested In

Messi set the early pace with a trademark free-kick against Jordan in the group stage in his previous match but Mbappe is now in pole position. The Frenchman has two assists in the tournament, enough to keep him ahead of the Argentine, who has yet to record an assist in North America, as assists are the first tiebreaker for the Golden Boot award by FIFA.

Haaland Surges Into Second

Meanwhile, Norway sensation Erling Haaland has kept his nation’s dream run alive single-handedly. In his World Cup debut, Haaland scored a historic 86th-minute match-winner past Ivory Coast to give the Vikings a 2-1 win. The crucial strike was the Manchester City forward’s fifth of the competition, putting him clear of the chasing pack to take outright second place in the rankings.

Ousmane Dembele (France) and Vinicius Junior (Brazil) are both active threats in the race behind the top three, with four goals each, as their teams prepare for the demanding Round of 16 phase.

Now, with the tournament entering the knockout rounds, every single goal has historic significance. Messi has a game in hand against Cape Verde to try to take back the lead but Mbappe and Haaland are at the very top of their game and fans can expect a golden boot race for the ages. 

World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Standings After Mexico vs Ecuador RO32

  • 1. Kylian Mbappe (France)

    • Goals: 6

    • Assists: 2 (Current leader via the tournament tiebreaker.)

  • 2. Lionel Messi (Argentina)

    • Goals: 6

    • Assists: 0

  • 3. Erling Haaland (Norway)

    • Goals: 5

    • Assists: 0

  • 4. Ousmane Dembele (France)

    • Goals: 4

    • Assists: 2

  • 5. Vinícius Junior (Brazil)

    • Goals: 4

    • Assists: 1

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Standings: Kylian Mbappe Joins Lionel Messi at The Top, Erling Haaland Climbs to 2nd Position | Top 5 List
Tags: erling haaland world cup standingsFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot rankingsfifa world cup knockout statistics todayhome-hero-pos-14kylian mbappe top scorer vs swedenlionel messi world cup goals trackerousmane dembele goals 2026soccer golden boot tiebreaker rulestop scorers world cup 2026vinicius jr top scorers listworld cup 2026 leaderboard goals assists

RELATED News

France vs Sweden FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe Masterclass! Les Blues Brush Blagult Aside 3-0 to March Into World Cup Round of 16

FIFA World Cup 2026, Golden Boot: Where Does Kylian Mbappe Ranks In Most Goals List After Brace Against Sweden? Check Full List Ft. Lionel Messi

Norway vs Ivory Coast: Erling Haaland’s Late Winner Sends Norway Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16, Eliminates Ivory Coast

India vs England 1st T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play In First Match vs England? Captain Shreyas Iyer Provides Major Update On Team Selection

Australia Women vs West Indies Women: Beth Mooney And Spinners Star as Australia Reach Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final With Dominant Win

LATEST NEWS

Uttar Pradesh TGT Result 2026 Declared At upessc.up.gov.in: Download Scorecard PDF, Check Selection Status & More

Gold, Silver Prices Today, July 1: MCX Gold, Silver Slip; Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Rates In Chennai, Delhi, And More

What Is CA Day? History, Significance, Why It Is Celebrated, Theme And Key Facts

Why Did Ketan Agarwal Sought Siya Goel’s Background Check Before Finalising Marriage?

Does BMI Affect Health Insurance?

Ayush Malik Case: What Happens When A Muslim Leaves Islam? What Islamic Laws Say About Impact On Marriage

Prasad Corp, Monsoon Colour Lab Join Hands To Modernise Analogue Filmmaking In India

OnePlus N6 Launches In India: Check Price, Features, Camera And Huge 8,000mAh Battery

What Is the ‘Nautapa’ Myth? Why It’s Being Blamed for India’s Fifth-Driest June in 126 Years

Explained | What Is The Controversy Over Ethanol-Blended E20 Petrol And What’s The Government’s Stand?

FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Standings: Kylian Mbappe Joins Lionel Messi at The Top, Erling Haaland Climbs to 2nd Position | Top 5 List

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Standings: Kylian Mbappe Joins Lionel Messi at The Top, Erling Haaland Climbs to 2nd Position | Top 5 List

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Standings: Kylian Mbappe Joins Lionel Messi at The Top, Erling Haaland Climbs to 2nd Position | Top 5 List
FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Standings: Kylian Mbappe Joins Lionel Messi at The Top, Erling Haaland Climbs to 2nd Position | Top 5 List
FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Standings: Kylian Mbappe Joins Lionel Messi at The Top, Erling Haaland Climbs to 2nd Position | Top 5 List
FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Standings: Kylian Mbappe Joins Lionel Messi at The Top, Erling Haaland Climbs to 2nd Position | Top 5 List

QUICK LINKS