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Home > Sports News > FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Standings: Kylian Mbappe Joins Lionel Messi At Top, Erling Haaland Trails on 2nd After France Beat Morocco

FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Standings: Kylian Mbappe Joins Lionel Messi At Top, Erling Haaland Trails on 2nd After France Beat Morocco

FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot standings witnessed another twist as Kylian Mbappe joined Lionel Messi on eight goals after scoring in France’s quarter-final win over Morocco. Erling Haaland remains close behind, while Ousmane Dembele climbed the FIFA World Cup top scorers leaderboard.

Kylian Mbappe scored a goal against Morocco to level with Lionel Messi at top of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot standings. Image Credit: AFP
Kylian Mbappe scored a goal against Morocco to level with Lionel Messi at top of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot standings. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-07-10 05:07 IST

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot continues to be a seesaw as Kylian Mbappe scored a goal against Morocco in the quarter-final to not only take France to a third consecutive semi-final but also take himself to the top of the Golden Boot standings, level with Lionel Messi. The French captain scored the opening goal of the clash before Ousmane Dembele scored to double France’s lead. While Mbappe made to to the top of the most goals in FIFA World Cup 2026 leaderboard, Dembele’s goal took him to the fifth spot in Golden Boot rankings. 

Golden Boot Rankings: Most goals in FIFA World Cup 2026

Kylian Mbappe once again matched Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot rankings thanks to his solitary goal against Morocco in the quarter-final. Scoring the opening goal, the French captain

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Here is the Golden Boot list of the players with the most goals in the FIFA World Cup 2026: 

  1. Lionel Messi (Argentina) – 8 Goals
  2. Kylian Mbappe (France) – 8 Goals
  3. Erling Haaland (Norway) – 7 Goals
  4. Harry Kane (England) – 6 Goals
  5. Ousmane Dembele (France) – 5 Goals
  6. Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain) – 4 Goals
  7. Jude Bellingham (England) – 4 Goals
  8. Vinicius Jr (Brazil) – 4 Goals
  9. Julian Quinones (Mexico) – 4 Goals
  10. Ismaila Sarr (Senegal) – 4 Goals

Most goals in FIFA World Cup History

Lionel Messi, leading the all-time goal-scoring charts in FIFA World Cup history, added yet another goal to his tally in the Round of 16. While the Argentine skipper now has 21 goals in football’s biggest tournament, 27-year-old Kylian Mbappe trails him only by a single goal. Here is a look at the top five: 

  1. Lionel Messi (Argentina) – 21 Goals
  2. Kylian Mbappe (France) – 20 Goals
  3. Miroslav Klose (Germany) – 16 Goals
  4. Ronaldo (Brazil) – 15 Goals
  5. Gerd Muller (Germany) – 14 Goals

FIFA World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappe scores as France goes past Morocco

Kylian Mbappe scored the opening goal for France in their quarter-final clash against Morocco. The Les Bleus skipper had a chance to score the opening goal in the first half as well, but he missed to score from the penalty spot. To redeem himself, the 27-year-old forward scored from the edge of the box in the second half to give the 2022 World Cup runner-ups a crucial lead. Additionally, Ousmane Dembele scored his fifth goal of the tournament to double the lead for Didier Deschamps’ side. 

Has Lionel Messi ever won the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot?

No, Lionel Messi has never won the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot. However, the Argentine skipper has won the Golden Ball (awarded to the best player in the tournament) twice. Messi first won the coveted award in 2014 as Argentina finished as runner-up against Germany. The winger then won the award again as he lifted the trophy in 2022. 

Has Erling Haaland ever won the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot?

No, Erling Haaland has never won the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot. Notably, the Norwegian forward is playing in his first World Cup but is the second joint-highest goal-scorer in the tournament along with Kylian Mbappe. Haaland has scored in each of his first four games so far in the FIFA World Cup.

Has Kylian Mbappe ever won the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot?

Yes, Kylian Mbappe has won the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot previously. The French captain scored eight goals in 2022 to win the award, which included a hat-trick in the final against Argentina. 

Also Read: France Overpowers Morocco 2-0 to Secure FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal Berth

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Standings: Kylian Mbappe Joins Lionel Messi At Top, Erling Haaland Trails on 2nd After France Beat Morocco
Tags: Erling HaalandFIFA World Cup 2026FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden BootFIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot standingsKylian Mbappelionel messi

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Standings: Kylian Mbappe Joins Lionel Messi At Top, Erling Haaland Trails on 2nd After France Beat Morocco

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Standings: Kylian Mbappe Joins Lionel Messi At Top, Erling Haaland Trails on 2nd After France Beat Morocco
FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Standings: Kylian Mbappe Joins Lionel Messi At Top, Erling Haaland Trails on 2nd After France Beat Morocco
FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Standings: Kylian Mbappe Joins Lionel Messi At Top, Erling Haaland Trails on 2nd After France Beat Morocco
FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Standings: Kylian Mbappe Joins Lionel Messi At Top, Erling Haaland Trails on 2nd After France Beat Morocco

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