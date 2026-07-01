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Home > Sports News > FIFA World Cup 2026, Golden Boot: Where Does Kylian Mbappe Ranks In Most Goals List After Brace Against Sweden? Check Full List Ft. Lionel Messi

FIFA World Cup 2026, Golden Boot: Where Does Kylian Mbappe Ranks In Most Goals List After Brace Against Sweden? Check Full List Ft. Lionel Messi

Kylian Mbappe’s brace against Sweden lifted him to six goals in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot race, level with Lionel Messi. The France captain is also just one goal behind Messi in the all-time FIFA World Cup goals rankings.

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi in frame. Image Credit: X
Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi in frame. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-07-01 05:00 IST

FIFA World Cup 2026, Golden Boot: Kylian Mbappe scored twice as he continued his strong goal-scoring form in the Round of 32 clash against Sweden. The French captain, with his third brace of the tournament, joined Lionel Messi at the top of the Golden Boot rankings. Messi, who is yet to play his Round of 32 clash against Cape Verde with Argentina, scored a hat-trick and a brace before scoring from a free-kick in the final group stage game. Meanwhile, Mbappe is now a goal away from joining the Argentine skipper on top of the all-time FIFA World Cup goals list.

Golden Boot Rankings: Most goals in FIFA World Cup 2026

Here is the Golden Boot list of the players with the most goals in FIFA World Cup 2026: 

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  1. Lionel Messi (Argentina) – 6 Goals
  2. Kylian Mbappe (France) – 6 Goals
  3. Erling Haaland (Norway) – 5 Goals
  4. Ousmane Dembele (France) – 4 Goals
  5. Vinicius Jr (Brazil) – 4 Goals

Most goals in FIFA World Cup History

Kylian Mbappe, with his brace against Sweden, is now a goal away from matching Lionel Messi in the list of most goals in the FIFA World Cup. Here is a look at the top five: 

  1. Lionel Messi (Argentina) – 19 Goals
  2. Kylian Mbappe (France) – 18 Goals
  3. Miroslav Klose (Germany) – 16 Goals
  4. Ronaldo (Brazil) – 15 Goals
  5. Gerd Muller (Germany) – 14 Goals

FIFA World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappe scores brace to put France in Round of 16

Kylian Mbappe scored a brace to jump to the top of the Golden Boot rankings. The French captain’s two goals helped Les Bleus register a three-nil victory over Sweden. Bradley Barcola ended up on the scoreline as well. France will now face Paraguay in Philadelphia on the 4th of July in the Round of 16.

FIFA World Cup 2026: How has Lionel Messi performed for Argentina?

Lionel Messi has been arguably the best player of the tournament. The Argentine skipper, despite playing fewer games and minutes than Kylian Mbappe, has scored six goals. Messi started the tournament with a hat-trick, his first in the FIFA World Cup. He then went on to score a brace against Austria. In his previous game, Messi, despite starting from the bench, scored a free-kick, his sixth goal of the tournament. 

Has Kylian Mbappe ever won the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot?

Yes, Kylian Mbappe has won the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot previously. The French captain scored eight goals in 2022 to win the award, which included a hat-trick in the final against Argentina. 

Has Lionel Messi ever won the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot?

No, Lionel Messi has never won the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot. However, the Argentine skipper has won the Golden Ball (awarded to the best player in the tournament) twice. Messi first won the coveted award in 2014 as Argentina finished as runner-up against Germany. The winger then won the award again as he lifted the trophy in 2022. 

Also Read: Norway vs Ivory Coast: Erling Haaland’s Late Winner Sends Norway Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16, Eliminates Ivory Coast

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FIFA World Cup 2026, Golden Boot: Where Does Kylian Mbappe Ranks In Most Goals List After Brace Against Sweden? Check Full List Ft. Lionel Messi
Tags: FIFA World Cup 2026FIFA World Cup top scorersGolden Boot 2026Kylian Mbappelionel messiMessi vs MbappeWorld Cup Golden Boot standings

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FIFA World Cup 2026, Golden Boot: Where Does Kylian Mbappe Ranks In Most Goals List After Brace Against Sweden? Check Full List Ft. Lionel Messi
FIFA World Cup 2026, Golden Boot: Where Does Kylian Mbappe Ranks In Most Goals List After Brace Against Sweden? Check Full List Ft. Lionel Messi
FIFA World Cup 2026, Golden Boot: Where Does Kylian Mbappe Ranks In Most Goals List After Brace Against Sweden? Check Full List Ft. Lionel Messi
FIFA World Cup 2026, Golden Boot: Where Does Kylian Mbappe Ranks In Most Goals List After Brace Against Sweden? Check Full List Ft. Lionel Messi

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