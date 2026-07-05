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Home > Sports News > FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Gloves Rankings On July 5 After France vs Paraguay: Unai Simon And Raul Rangel Lead Charge In Most Clean Sheets | Top 5 List

FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Gloves Rankings On July 5 After France vs Paraguay: Unai Simon And Raul Rangel Lead Charge In Most Clean Sheets | Top 5 List

FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Glove rankings on July 5: Unai Simon and Raul Rangel lead the clean sheets list with 100% shutout rates. Check out the updated top 5 keepers.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Gloves Rankings On July 5 After France vs Paraguay: Unai Simon And Raul Rangel Lead Charge In Most Clean Sheets | Check Top 5 List. Photo X
FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Gloves Rankings On July 5 After France vs Paraguay: Unai Simon And Raul Rangel Lead Charge In Most Clean Sheets | Check Top 5 List. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sun 2026-07-05 09:43 IST

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has been the talking point about defensive masterclass along with the best goal-scorers of the tournament. The Golden Glove race has become incredibly tight after France’s narrow 1-0 win over Paraguay in the Round of 16. Goalkeepers across the globe are rolling out clinic after clinic with Spain’s Unai Simon and Mexico’s rising star Raul Rangel setting the gold standard for defensive resilience.

Simon and Rangel have kept a perfect record in the tournament to date, standing as the only two regular starting goalkeepers still to concede a goal in the competition. Simon has four consecutive clean sheets for La Roja and Rangel’s brilliant display between the sticks has also earned him four clean sheets for co-hosts Mexico in his four World Cup appearances as well. After Spain’s 3-0 victory over Austria in the Round of 32, Simon has broken Walter Zenga’s record for the longest period without conceding a goal for a goalkeeper in World Cup history (520+ Minutes).

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Top 5 Golden Glove Standings (As of July 5, 2026)

  • 1. Unai Simon (Spain): 4 Matches | 4 Clean Sheets | 100.0% Shutout Rate

  • 2. Raul Rangel (Mexico): 4 Matches | 4 Clean Sheets | 100.0% Shutout Rate

  • 3. Camilo Vargas (Colombia): 4 Matches | 3 Clean Sheets | 75.0% Shutout Rate

  • 4. Mike Maignan (France): 5 Matches | 3 Clean Sheets | 60.0% Shutout Rate

  • 5. Matt Freese (United States): 3 Matches | 2 Clean Sheets | 66.7% Shutout Rate

Maignan and Freese Secure Elite Knockout Status

There is world-class quality in the chasing pack. Veteran Colombia keeper Camilo Vargas is safely in third place, with three clean sheets in four matches anchoring an ultra disciplined Los Cafeteros backline. Close behind him is France’s top shot-stopper Mike Maignan, with his third clean sheet of the tournament coming in the sweltering 1-0 Round of 16 victory against Paraguay in Philadelphia. Maignan’s composure under pressure has been crucial to Les Bleus’ deep run.

American hero Matt Freese rounds out the elite top five. Freese has come through in the biggest moments for manager Mauricio Pochettino, recording two clean sheets in three tournament appearances, including a spectacular 3-save performance in the USMNT’s 2-0 Round of 32 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina. These world-class goalkeepers will prove to be the ultimate difference-makers as the tournament enters the pre-quarterfinal and quarterfinal stages.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Gloves Rankings On July 5 After France vs Paraguay: Unai Simon And Raul Rangel Lead Charge In Most Clean Sheets | Top 5 List
Tags: camilo vargas colombia statsFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026fifa world cup 2026 golden glove rankingsgolden glove race updates july 5home-hero-pos-4matt freese usmnt world cupmike maignan france clean sheetmost clean sheets world cup 2026raul rangel mexico goalkeeperunai simon clean sheets

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Gloves Rankings On July 5 After France vs Paraguay: Unai Simon And Raul Rangel Lead Charge In Most Clean Sheets | Top 5 List
FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Gloves Rankings On July 5 After France vs Paraguay: Unai Simon And Raul Rangel Lead Charge In Most Clean Sheets | Top 5 List
FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Gloves Rankings On July 5 After France vs Paraguay: Unai Simon And Raul Rangel Lead Charge In Most Clean Sheets | Top 5 List
FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Gloves Rankings On July 5 After France vs Paraguay: Unai Simon And Raul Rangel Lead Charge In Most Clean Sheets | Top 5 List

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