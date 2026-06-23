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Home > Sports News > FIFA World Cup 2026: Haaland’s Thunderous Brace Fires Norway Into Last 32 After 3-2 Win Over Senegal

FIFA World Cup 2026: Haaland’s Thunderous Brace Fires Norway Into Last 32 After 3-2 Win Over Senegal

Norway 3-2 Senegal: Erling Haaland scores a brilliant second-half brace to fire the Vikings into the 2026 World Cup Round of 32 in a five-goal MetLife thriller.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Haaland's Thunderous Brace Fires Norway Into Last 32 After 3-2 Win Over Senegal. Photo FIFA World Cup- X
FIFA World Cup 2026: Haaland's Thunderous Brace Fires Norway Into Last 32 After 3-2 Win Over Senegal. Photo FIFA World Cup- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Tue 2026-06-23 08:33 IST

Erling Haaland delivered another indelible moment for Norway in their classic 3-2 Group I win over a battling Senegal at a rain-soaked MetLife Stadium on June 22. The hard-fought win has formally punched Stale Solbakken’s side’s ticket into the FIFA World Cup Round of 32, the country’s first appearance in the knockout phase of the tournament since 1998.

Pedersen Offers the Unlikely Spark

A highly-anticipated star-studded clash featuring the likes of Haaland, Martin Ødegaard and Sadio Mané quickly turned into a gruelling match of tactical chess. There were warnings of bad weather before the match because of the heavy downpours around the ground but the storm held off long enough to allow for a big open game of football.

The first 40 minutes were incredibly tense and physical. But there was a blow to Norway early on when starting wing-back Julian Ryerson hobbled off injured, forcing Marcus Holmgren Pedersen on the pitch in the 11th minute. The substitution turned out to be a stroke of genius as Pedersen broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute. The forward smashed a crisp finish past Édouard Mendy to send the European side into the locker room with a slim 1-0 lead.

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Haaland vs Sarr: A Second Half Fireworks Display

The second half was a shoot-out. Instant. End to end. Breathless. But three minutes after the restart Haaland was on the scoresheet. Ødegaard’s delightful combination played in the Norwegian, who slotted home in the 48th minute.

But the Teranga Lions refused to give in and hit back hard just four minutes later. A brilliant tracking run from Ismaïla Sarr, converted into a clinical goal, breathed life back into the African giants. But Senegal’s defensive frailties came back to haunt them almost straight away. In the 58th minute Haaland latched on to a lazy, disorganised clearance from defence and bulldozed his way past Kalidou Koulibaly before slamming home an emphatic strike to put Norway back in a comfortable two-goal lead.

Senegal’s coach made a desperate tactical reshuffle and swapped Mendy for Mory Diaw in goal to stem the bleeding. Senegal threw men forward in a desperate late assault and were rewarded deep into stoppage time when Sarr grabbed his second of the night with a cool 93rd-minute strike. But it was too little too late. Norway held on until the final whistle to secure their knockout status and set up a blockbuster group showdown against tournament heavyweights France on Matchday 3.

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Haaland’s Thunderous Brace Fires Norway Into Last 32 After 3-2 Win Over Senegal
Tags: Erling Haaland brace SenegalFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026Marcus Holmgren Pedersen goalMetLife Stadium soccerNorway vs Senegal 2026Norway vs Senegal highlightsNorway World Cup knockout phaseStale SolbakkenWorld Cup Group I match report

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Haaland’s Thunderous Brace Fires Norway Into Last 32 After 3-2 Win Over Senegal
FIFA World Cup 2026: Haaland’s Thunderous Brace Fires Norway Into Last 32 After 3-2 Win Over Senegal
FIFA World Cup 2026: Haaland’s Thunderous Brace Fires Norway Into Last 32 After 3-2 Win Over Senegal
FIFA World Cup 2026: Haaland’s Thunderous Brace Fires Norway Into Last 32 After 3-2 Win Over Senegal

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