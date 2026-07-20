LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > FIFA World Cup 2026: Heartbroken Lionel Scaloni Breaks Down in Presser After Crushing Defeat to Spain, Casts Doubt on Argentina Future | WATCH VIDEO

FIFA World Cup 2026: Heartbroken Lionel Scaloni Breaks Down in Presser After Crushing Defeat to Spain, Casts Doubt on Argentina Future | WATCH VIDEO

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni struggled to hold back tears after his side's heartbreaking 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final on Sunday (July 19). Speaking during his post-match press conference at MetLife Stadium, the emotional 48-year-old admitted he was uncertain about his future as Argentina coach, with his current contract set to expire in December.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Heartbroken Lionel Scaloni Breaks Down in Presser After Crushing Defeat to Spain, Casts Doubt on Argentina Future | WATCH VIDEO
FIFA World Cup 2026: Heartbroken Lionel Scaloni Breaks Down in Presser After Crushing Defeat to Spain, Casts Doubt on Argentina Future | WATCH VIDEO

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-07-20 14:30 IST

FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni struggled to hold back tears after his side’s heartbreaking 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final on Sunday (July 19). Speaking during his post-match press conference at MetLife Stadium, the emotional 48-year-old admitted he was uncertain about his future as Argentina coach, with his current contract set to expire in December.

Scaloni had been aiming to become only the second manager in FIFA World Cup history to successfully defend the title after leading Argentina to glory in Qatar 2022. However, European champions Spain proved too strong, with Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal in extra time to hand La Roja a historic second World Cup crown and end Argentina’s bid for back-to-back titles.

You Might Be Interested In

What Did Lionel Scaloni Say About His Argentina Future?

When asked whether he would continue as Argentina manager beyond the World Cup, an emotional Scaloni paused before responding. Fighting back tears, he admitted he did not yet know what the future held and said it was not the right moment to make any announcement. The Argentina boss stressed that he needed time to reflect following the painful defeat before discussing his future with the Argentine Football Association.

“I will talk to the president,” he said. “I have an idea of what I would like to do. I will see out my contract and I feel the need, I don’t know if something as big can be done. We need to speak this through.

“I am thankful to the president for bringing me this chance of being in this place where I am at the moment. It was a dream place for everyone. We have tried up until the very last minute to give our utmost, the staff and players. I believe it’s only fair that I can take this time for myself to think this through.”

Scaloni’s emotional response immediately sparked speculation over his future, especially with his contract due to expire at the end of 2026. Despite the uncertainty, the coach received widespread praise for transforming Argentina into one of international football’s dominant forces during his tenure.

Lionel Scaloni’s Remarkable Argentina Legacy

Since taking charge in 2018, Scaloni has overseen one of the most successful periods in Argentina’s football history. Under his leadership, Argentina ended a 28-year wait for a major trophy by winning the 2021 Copa America before defending the continental title in 2024. He also guided Lionel Messi and his teammates to FIFA World Cup glory in Qatar in 2022.

Although Argentina fell short against Spain in the 2026 final, Scaloni’s achievements have firmly established him among the nation’s greatest coaches. Whether he remains in charge for the next World Cup cycle is expected to become one of the biggest talking points in Argentine football over the coming months.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

FIFA World Cup 2026: Heartbroken Lionel Scaloni Breaks Down in Presser After Crushing Defeat to Spain, Casts Doubt on Argentina Future | WATCH VIDEO
Tags: FIFA World Cup 2026

RELATED News

Rohit Sharma Responds to Retirement Rumours After Historic Lord’s ODI Century, Says ‘If There is no Noise, There is no Fun’ | WATCH VIDEO

‘An Uninvited Guest’: Donald Trump Refuses to Leave Podium as Spain Lifts FIFA World Cup Trophy | Watch

FIFA World Cup 2026 Awards: From Kylian Mbappe to Rodri, Check Golden Boot, Golden Ball, Best Young Player, Golden Glove Winners

India vs England, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma’s Historic Lord’s Century Comes With Shardul Thakur Twist | Details Inside

Shubman Gill Breaks Silence on Rohit Sharma Retirement Rumours After Record ODI Century at Lord’s

LATEST NEWS

What Is LTCG Tax And Will The Govt Abolish It? Here’s What Finance Ministry Told Lok Sabha

What Is QDENGA Dengue Vaccine? Who Can Take It, How It Works and Side Effects

Balochistan And Rules Of Statehood: Who Recognises A New Country And How It Happens

Why Is Akhilesh Silent Over the Insult to Lord Krishna?

Pooja Meri Jaan Finally Gets OTT Release Date After Nearly Four-Year Delay; Mrunal Thakur-Huma Qureshi Thriller To Stream Soon On…

Bihar Girl Received Death Threat a Day Ago, Then Shot Dead on Her Way to School: Here’s What Police Found

Shanti Educational Initiatives Share Price Surges 4% Today; Here’s What Drove the Rally

Pregnant Woman, Husband Found Hanging From Tree in Rajasthan; Family Alleges Gang Rape, Murder

882 Punjab Govt School Students Crack NEET-UG 2026, Marking 100% Rise in 2 Years: Harjot Singh Bains

Beyond The Camera: How Oppo Reno 16 Is Using AI To Compete With Samsung And Google

FIFA World Cup 2026: Heartbroken Lionel Scaloni Breaks Down in Presser After Crushing Defeat to Spain, Casts Doubt on Argentina Future | WATCH VIDEO

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

FIFA World Cup 2026: Heartbroken Lionel Scaloni Breaks Down in Presser After Crushing Defeat to Spain, Casts Doubt on Argentina Future | WATCH VIDEO

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

FIFA World Cup 2026: Heartbroken Lionel Scaloni Breaks Down in Presser After Crushing Defeat to Spain, Casts Doubt on Argentina Future | WATCH VIDEO
FIFA World Cup 2026: Heartbroken Lionel Scaloni Breaks Down in Presser After Crushing Defeat to Spain, Casts Doubt on Argentina Future | WATCH VIDEO
FIFA World Cup 2026: Heartbroken Lionel Scaloni Breaks Down in Presser After Crushing Defeat to Spain, Casts Doubt on Argentina Future | WATCH VIDEO
FIFA World Cup 2026: Heartbroken Lionel Scaloni Breaks Down in Presser After Crushing Defeat to Spain, Casts Doubt on Argentina Future | WATCH VIDEO

QUICK LINKS