FIFA World Cup 2026: Heartbroken Lionel Scaloni Breaks Down in Presser After Crushing Defeat to Spain, Casts Doubt on Argentina Future | WATCH VIDEO

FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni struggled to hold back tears after his side’s heartbreaking 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final on Sunday (July 19). Speaking during his post-match press conference at MetLife Stadium, the emotional 48-year-old admitted he was uncertain about his future as Argentina coach, with his current contract set to expire in December.

Scaloni had been aiming to become only the second manager in FIFA World Cup history to successfully defend the title after leading Argentina to glory in Qatar 2022. However, European champions Spain proved too strong, with Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal in extra time to hand La Roja a historic second World Cup crown and end Argentina’s bid for back-to-back titles.

Following their World Cup final defeat to Spain, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni walked out of his post-match press conference after becoming too emotional to carry on. pic.twitter.com/c7NQjN2MG8 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 20, 2026

What Did Lionel Scaloni Say About His Argentina Future?

When asked whether he would continue as Argentina manager beyond the World Cup, an emotional Scaloni paused before responding. Fighting back tears, he admitted he did not yet know what the future held and said it was not the right moment to make any announcement. The Argentina boss stressed that he needed time to reflect following the painful defeat before discussing his future with the Argentine Football Association.

“I will talk to the president,” he said. “I have an idea of what I would like to do. I will see out my contract and I feel the need, I don’t know if something as big can be done. We need to speak this through.

“I am thankful to the president for bringing me this chance of being in this place where I am at the moment. It was a dream place for everyone. We have tried up until the very last minute to give our utmost, the staff and players. I believe it’s only fair that I can take this time for myself to think this through.”

Scaloni’s emotional response immediately sparked speculation over his future, especially with his contract due to expire at the end of 2026. Despite the uncertainty, the coach received widespread praise for transforming Argentina into one of international football’s dominant forces during his tenure.

Lionel Scaloni’s Remarkable Argentina Legacy

Since taking charge in 2018, Scaloni has overseen one of the most successful periods in Argentina’s football history. Under his leadership, Argentina ended a 28-year wait for a major trophy by winning the 2021 Copa America before defending the continental title in 2024. He also guided Lionel Messi and his teammates to FIFA World Cup glory in Qatar in 2022.

Although Argentina fell short against Spain in the 2026 final, Scaloni’s achievements have firmly established him among the nation’s greatest coaches. Whether he remains in charge for the next World Cup cycle is expected to become one of the biggest talking points in Argentine football over the coming months.