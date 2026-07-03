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Home > Sports News > FIFA World Cup 2026 Highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo, Goncalo Ramos Inspire Portugal’s Dramatic 2-1 Win Over Croatia, Set Up Spain Round of 16 Clash

FIFA World Cup 2026 Highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo, Goncalo Ramos Inspire Portugal’s Dramatic 2-1 Win Over Croatia, Set Up Spain Round of 16 Clash

Portugal defeated Croatia 2-1 in a thrilling FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout clash as Cristiano Ronaldo scored a crucial penalty and Goncalo Ramos netted a stoppage-time winner. The victory sends Portugal into the Round of 16, where they will face Spain.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored as Portugal defeated Croatia in the Round of 32. Image Credit: AFP
Cristiano Ronaldo scored as Portugal defeated Croatia in the Round of 32. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-07-03 07:59 IST

Portugal national team vs Croatia national football team: Goncalo Ramos broke Croatian hearts by rising to the top, although it took until stoppage time. Portugal won 2-1 in Toronto thanks to his header, earning them a spot in the Round of 16 and an Iberian matchup with Spain. For Luka Modric, it was the concluding act of a stunning World Cup career, which saw him win the Golden Ball in 2018 when Croatia finished as runner-up.

POR vs CRO: Portugal starts off strong 

Portugal had threatened from the start. Four minutes in, Bruno Fernandes surged on the counter, but Dominik Livakovic was equal to it with a sharp stop. Roberto Martinez’s men sustained heavy offensive waves through the first half, launching multiple attempts via Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, and Renato Veiga, who narrowly headed wide from an inviting position. Despite maintaining nearly two-thirds of the possession, a stubborn and deeply disciplined Croatian backline repeatedly frustrated the Euro 2016 champions, with Rafael Leão firing over the crossbar in stoppage time to leave the game deadlocked at 0-0 at the interval. 

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Ivan Perisic scores opening goal, puts Croatia in the lead

The second half began with Nuno Mendes pushing forward, but Croatia struck first against the run of play. Ivan Perisic arrived unmarked at the far post to turn in a cross past Diogo Costa. With that goal, Perisic overtook Davor Suker as Croatia’s all-time leading scorer at World Cups. Croatia pressed for a second. Costa denied Petar Sucic, and another Croatian goal was ruled out for offside. 

Cristiano Ronaldo scores first knockout goal to equalise

Portugal hit back — Rafael Leão struck the crossbar from distance, and a Ronaldo equaliser was flagged offside. On the hour, Roberto Martinez made four changes, including Goncalo Ramos. The impact was immediate. Renato Veiga was fouled by Nikola Vlasic at a corner, and after VAR, Ronaldo converted the penalty in the 67th minute to make it 1-1. Ronaldo was then replaced by Ruben Neves in the 80th. Croatia came close again — Mateo Kovacic hit the post and Sucic had another effort ruled out for offside. 

Rafael Leao scores in injury time to win it for Portugal

With penalties looming, Portugal won it in the 94th minute. Leão’s cross found Ramos, who powered a header home. Deep into added time, Josko Gvardiol thought he’d equalised from a scramble, but a lengthy VAR check found Igor Matanovic offside in the build-up. The goal was disallowed. The 2-1 comeback keeps Portugal unbeaten against Croatia in competitive matches and sends them into a Round of 16 clash with Spain.

Also Read: Lionel Messi’s Priceless Reaction to Airport Security Check Goes Viral Ahead of Argentina-Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 Clash | WATCH

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo, Goncalo Ramos Inspire Portugal’s Dramatic 2-1 Win Over Croatia, Set Up Spain Round of 16 Clash
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FIFA World Cup 2026 Highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo, Goncalo Ramos Inspire Portugal’s Dramatic 2-1 Win Over Croatia, Set Up Spain Round of 16 Clash
FIFA World Cup 2026 Highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo, Goncalo Ramos Inspire Portugal’s Dramatic 2-1 Win Over Croatia, Set Up Spain Round of 16 Clash
FIFA World Cup 2026 Highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo, Goncalo Ramos Inspire Portugal’s Dramatic 2-1 Win Over Croatia, Set Up Spain Round of 16 Clash
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